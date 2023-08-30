Monza: the circuit of dreams come true

As well as for Ferrari, the Italian Grand Prix is also the home stage for another team like theAlpha Tauriwhich right on the circuit of Monza was able to reach the highest points in its history in Formula 1: in 2008two years after taking over Minardi, the then Toro Rosso surprisingly took its first and only pole position with Sebastian Vettel, who was then able to win his first career GP with authority, thus giving the first emotion of this type to his team as well. More recently, in 2020there was instead the success of Pierre Gaslywho in a deserted Monza as a result of the lockdown climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time, in what is also his only success in the top flight so far.

Lawson confirmed in place of Ricciardo

A track that therefore evokes sweet memories for Red Bull’s younger sister, but the Faenza-based company will still have to face a weekend of real emergency. In addition to appearing at the bottom of the constructors’ classification in Brianza, with all 3 points won exclusively by Yuki Tsunoda, the team reconfirmed the rookie Liam Lawsonwho will remain as an official driver until the definitive recovery of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who won his last F1 race in 2021 at Monza, is in fact recovering from a perfectly successful surgery following the fracture of a metacarpal in his left hand remedied during FP2 at Zandvoort, a fact that forced the team to fall back on the New Zealander, then 13th in the Netherlands.

A week to prepare

The Red Bull Junior Team driver could already make way for Ricciardo in the next Singapore GP (scheduled for September 17), but at present he prefers to concentrate on Monza, a track with completely different characteristics than those of Zandvoort: “It will be nice to be able to count on full preparation for the weekend, as I will be able to drive in all the practice sessions – explained the 21-year-old – the support from the team has been fantastic. They did everything possible to prepare me as best as possible in the limited time available. I have been in the simulator this week and there are some things we have looked into for this weekend. In Monza the downforce is much lower and therefore I will have to get used to it. Having never driven a Formula 1 car on this circuit, I’m in for quite a challenge, but it’s the simplest track I’ve raced on on other occasions. In any case, there will be a lot to learn, a lot to improve and a lot to think about this weekend. Racing in Monza with an Italian team will be special. Looking back on last weekend, Formula 1 is a different world: the difference between entering the circuit on Friday and doing it on Saturday was staggering, I’ve never experienced anything like this, particularly at this level of attention. I expect this home race in Monza to be even more significant. It’s great to be able to do that. It has always been my dream: It’s nice to have this opportunity and I’ll try to make the most of it.”

Tsunoda’s hopes

Doing well in Italy is therefore a particular objective for Lawson, as for his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Even for him, the Temple of Speed represents a special meaning, especially this year: “I like Monza, because it’s a really exciting track to drive on – he added – it’s very fast and everyone uses the lowest downforce of the whole season; therefore, braking at the chicanes, especially at Turn 1, is difficult. Qualifying is always a separate story and it all depends on how you manage to follow in the wake of the other cars to gain an advantage. In the fast corners our car behaved well, this layout could therefore suit us. At Spa, just before the summer break, we used low downforce and the balance of the car seemed to be good, although it’s hard to say where we will be in terms of actual performance. Apart from the technical aspects, this is a very important event for the team, especially since the Imola round was canceled at the start of the season. Everyone in the team is enthusiastic about Monza, especially the Italians, let’s hope we can get a good result.”