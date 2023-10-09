No points for AlphaTauri in Lusail

In the second half of the 2023 Constructors’ standings, the fight between Alfa Romeo and Haas for eighth position heated up, now occupied by the Swiss team after the double top-10 placing by Bottas and Zhou in the Qatar GP. Nothing changes, however, for theAlphaTauri: also on this occasion, the Faenza company was unable to achieve a placing in the points either with Yuki Tsunoda or with Liam Lawson, his last participation this year before giving up the seat to the returnee Daniel Ricciardo in the next United States GP.

Lawson’s regret

The New Zealander, who reached the 17th place, thus achieved its worst result in the five weekends held after the former Red Bull’s injury. An outcome due to the difficulties of the AT04 on the Lusail circuit and the extreme heat conditions which put even the most experienced drivers to the test than the young talent born in 2002: “It was really tricky out there – commented – from the start of the race we had no speed and we had to manage some stability problems throughout the route, so it’s something to analyze. It was very hot and when you have difficulty with the car it becomes even more difficult to find the rhythm. It seems to be my last race with the team before Daniel’s return, then I want to sincerely thank the ed team It’s a shame to end up like this“.

“Too slow”

The performance was also subdued Tsunodaslightly ahead of his now former teammate but only arrived 15° at the finish: “Today was tough and it was hotter than in Singapore, so it was definitely a challenging race – he added – my start was good and smooth, I recovered positions and was in the points. I felt good inside the car and the balance was good too, but we were simply too slow and couldn’t keep up the pace. It’s not easy to find a quick fix, but I’m confident that together with the team we will look at the data and see how we can improve for the future. I think Liam might not drive for us in Austin, then I want to thank him because he did a great job. I enjoyed the time we spent together as good friends and teammates.”