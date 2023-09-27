The AlphaTauri line-up for 2024

In home AlphaTauri it’s all decided: for the season 2024, the official drivers of the Faenza company will be Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, the latter ready to return to the track next week in Qatar after the injury suffered in Holland. With this official announcement, announced during the Suzuka weekend, it was like this automatically excluded Liam Lawsoncalled by the Red Bull satellite team to replace Ricciardo during the Australian’s recovery.

The return to the Red Bull Junior Team

As a result, without a place in AlphaTauri and with Red Bull already certain of its line-up for next year with Verstappen and Perez, the young New Zealander he will not occupy an official driver seat for next yeartherefore remaining in the program Junior Team of Milton Keynes also for 2024. The 21-year-old, who from today will therefore be able to concentrate exclusively on the opportunity of winning the Super Formula title, nevertheless surprised with his ability to adapt quickly to a Formula 1 single-seater, going very well close to the points area in three out of four cases and taking a 10th place in Singapore, on one of the most complex tracks in the championship. Furthermore, at Suzuka, Lawson also emerged victorious from a close duel with his teammate, thus demonstrating all his abilities. All of this However, it was not enough for a definitive promotioneven if in the last few hours another indiscretion has become increasingly insistent.

The Williams hypothesis

Again for 2024, in fact, the New Zealander has been indicated as a possible new entry for the team Williams, which has not yet confirmed who will be the driver who will join Alex Albon. The latter’s teammate, Logan Sargeant, is still stuck with zero points in the general classification, and has been criticized several times for his mistakes, including the red flag incident that occurred in the last Q1 at Suzuka. Along with the name of Felipe Drugovich, that of Lawson was also mentioned, but he silenced all the rumors regarding this hypothesis.

The denial

For #40, the main goal is to focus on F1 for 2025, while remaining off the grid for next season: “I’m a Red Bull driverall the seats in Red Bull are occupied and unfortunately for me this means that, for now, I will be the reserve driver – he confirmed – At the moment my head is down and I’m trying to make the most of these races. Ultimately, my goal is to stay in F1, so I will try to do everything I can to achieve this in the future. One of the positive aspects of being a Red Bull driver is that for me, having been involved in this program for five years, it is a high pressure program. We’ve been under pressure since day one and I’m used to it by now. It’s been five years like this, so I feel ready for situations like this.”