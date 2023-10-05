Ricciardo ‘surrenders’, Lawson reconfirmed

Despite the good possibility of being able to see Daniel Ricciardo again at the wheel of the AlphaTauri on the occasion of the Qatar Grand Prix, the Australian also gave up this weekend’s participation due to not having fully recovered from the fracture to the metacarpus of his left hand suffered in PL2 in Zandvoort. For this reason, therefore, the New Zealander will also take to the track in Lusail Liam Lawson.

The day of the official announcement

News already made official in recent days, but which the young talent of the Red Bull Junior Team learned at the beginning of this week, as told in the pre-GP press conference: “Monday I was at lunch and I got a number on Facetime, and it was Daniel – He admitted – he told me he would let me have the car, and I’m happy to be back in the car again this weekend. It’s a different and particular circuit, but I’m enthusiastic. Honestly, after Japan it seemed likely that I could ride here too, so I continued preparing as usual. Once you know you’re going to drive you prepare as you normally do, but clearly it’s a little different because I would like to be a full-time driver. In any case I try to make the most of this situation.”

The first Sprint weekend in F1

For Lawson, however, the time to see Ricciardo back on track will not be long yet, to the point that the next GP, scheduled in the United States, could put the ‘end’ to the replacement of the former Red Bull. In the meantime, the New Zealander is preparing for a new experience: “I believe that Daniel’s goal is to return to Austin, and I think it’s likely he can achieve it – he added – So I think he might return to Austin, but I can’t say for sure. There is still a week to prepare. I think that my first Sprint weekend will be quite tough, given that there will be less time with free practice. It’s actually the same for everyone, but I’m happy to be able to experience the Sprint before I can return in the future. I haven’t done the lap of the track on foot yet because we’re all waiting for it to get cooler, but I tried it on the simulator and it seems fast with many sections to tackle at high speed. I don’t know how this weekend will go, but I’m excited.”

Thoughts on Andretti

While waiting for the weekend, Lawson also expressed his thoughts on the possible entry of the Andretti team as the eleventh team in the world championship in the future, even more so after the ‘green light’ from the FIA ​​to be able to apply: “In my situation, Andretti’s entry could help me to have more seats available to racebut it’s something I never thought about because there have always been ten teams.”