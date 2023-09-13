AlphaTauri in Singapore again with Lawson

As in Zandvoort and Monza, theAlphaTauri will also show up this weekend at Singapore with the pair of pilots made up of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Daniel Ricciardo, injured during PL2 in the Netherlands, has not yet recovered from the fracture to the metacarpus of his left hand, to the point that even participation in the Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled for next week in Suzuka, is at risk.

Lawson’s debut at Marina Bay

Replacing him, therefore, will once again be the young New Zealand talent, in difficulty in his sudden debut in Zandvoort but more determined in Monza, where he finished in 13th position, just outside the points zone: “I definitely felt more comfortable in Monza than in Zandvoort, although there is still a lot to learn – commented – feeling comfortable in these cars can really make the difference. After running in two races, I’m starting to understand the different tire compounds better, a crucial element. Overall, Monza was positive, although it was disappointing to finish just outside the points. I am convinced that with a better start, the result could have been different. However, it is an experience to learn from, and I am excited for the next challenges. Last year I was in Singapore as a reserve pilot – he added regarding which he will make his absolute debut – as a child it was my favorite circuit, perhaps for the magic of the night race. In Formula 1 video games, I often raced there. I remember my father’s promises to take me to see the Grand Prix; Unfortunately, we never succeeded. But this year he will come with me to experience the thrill of the night circuit! I am aware of the physical difficulty of this race. Even with all the training possible, tackling F1 in these conditions is a demanding challenge. We prepared as best we could and last year I got a taste of the weekend night routine – a truly unique experience. The real adaptation will be familiarize myself with the circuit, which I only know through the simulator. City circuits are among the most complex to learn by heart. Gaining confidence in the early stages of the weekend is not easy, but like in Monza, I will try to lap as much as possible. I love street circuits, like Monaco, so I’m sure I’ll have fun in Singapore too.”

Adapt to changes

While Lawson therefore aims to increase his experience with single-seaters, Tsunoda he will instead want to take part in the Marina Bay race, having failed to do so in Monza due to a technical problem suffered during the reconnaissance lap: “Monza didn’t go as we hoped, but the positive side is that up until race day we had shown an encouraging pace, a sign that we have made progress in the last two races – he added – we are now heading to Asia for two consecutive races, starting from the Singapore street circuit. I really enjoy driving there and last year I managed to get into Q3 in complicated conditions, as we weren’t able to use dry tires until the last moment due to the initial rain. On a street circuit, track conditions can vary considerably from one year to the next, and even during the same weekend. You have to adapt gradually and ride as much as possible to gain confidence. Free practice 1 will be fundamental to evaluate the track conditions and understand how our single-seater behaves. This year, there have been some changes to the track layout, particularly in sector 3, where some corners have been modified to make the track even more spectacular with new overtaking possibilities.”