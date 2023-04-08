Triumph at Fuji

At just 21, New Zealander Liam Lawson, a young talent from the Red Bull Academy, has already managed to rewrite the history of one of the most famous and appreciated ‘preparatory’ championships in the world: Super Formula. In fact, the Japanese series, ex Formula Nippon, got underway today on the Fuji circuit and Lawson, the Mugen team standard bearer, took the victory and the fastest lap of race-1. The rematch will take place tomorrow, but Lawson’s result has already passed into the archives as a somewhat legendary feat.

Better than Gasly

In addition to being one of only four non-Japanese drivers to be present on the track, the Red Bull school talent became the first rookie ever in the modern era of this category to win the debut race. A conquest that in past years had not even been achieved by Pierre Gasly – named Rookie of The Year of the championship in 2017, immediately before landing in F1 – nor by Nick Cassidy, champion in 2019 and the only non-Japanese driver to win the title since 2012 forward. In short, Lawson succeeded where all the others had failed in the past.

Fast growing career

The last one capable of obtaining a similar result in the past was Marc Surer 45 years ago. In 1978 the German had won the only Japanese Formula 2 race (ancestor of the current SF) in which he had participated. Vice-DTM champion 2021 and third in the Formula 3 2022 standings, Lawson has decided to emigrate to Japan to continue pursuing his dream of entering Formula 1 in the years to come.

Mugen brace

The Fuji race was a real triumph for the Mugen team as Lawson teammate Tomoki Nojiri, two-time title holder, finished second. The podium is completed by Rao Harakawa (Team IMPUL). Turkey’s Cem Bolukbasi (TGM Grand Prix), another rookie, finished eighth despite being forced to start from twentieth on the grid. Bitter withdrawal instead for Giuliano Alesi, son of Jean, who retired after a contact with Nirei Fukuzumi six laps from the end.