Another change at AlphaTauri

A far from simple weekend for the AlphaTauri in Zandvoort, with the team from Faenza forced to field the fourth different driver in this tormented season: after the dismissal of Nyck de Vries and the return of Daniel Ricciardo, the latter had to deal with the left hand metacarpal fracture suffered during FP2. As a result, after just two races, the Australian had to give up the Dutch Grand Prix, with the team hastily calling the New Zealander Liam Lawsonfortunately present in the paddock of the Dutch circuit.

Lawson’s premiere

For the 21-year-old from the Red Bull school, it was therefore his absolute debut in Formula 1, with qualifying ending in last place in the standings (except then starting from 19th place following Magnussen’s penalty). However, the young driver’s performance was by no means a bad one, as demonstrated by the 13th place finish in a race conditioned by the initial heavy rain and by the interruption in the last laps due to another downpour: “The goal was to do all 72 laps – explained Lawson, who will certainly also be present at Monza – when I got onto the grid and it started to rain, the feeling wasn’t the best. Then we had no choice but to pit, but unfortunately we were penalized and lost a lot of time. I think once obtained clean air in the second half of the racethen driving on the intermediate tires at the end, my pace wasn’t that bad. There’s still some work to do, but I’m happy I tackled the race, experimenting with different conditions and scenarios in order to improve”.

Tsunoda betrayed by the tires

Furthermore, Lawson also finished ahead of his more experienced teammate Yuki Tsunoda, 16th at the finish. The Japanese, however, initially seemed in a position to bring the AlphaTauri back into the points, only to then drop out of the top-10 due to the non-optimal performance of the tyres: “I showed good speed and had some exciting moments during the first part of the race, defending from several cars, so I’m happy with that – explained the #22 – before the race, the team and I agreed on the strategy of stay with the used soft tire, and I thought we could make it to the end. The grip wasn’t bad, but the new tire had more of an advantage than we thought, so it didn’t pay off in the end. When it started to rain, I thought it best to go back and I appreciated that the team listened and respected my decision. Finally, in the last laps I didn’t have enough grip with the intermediate tyre and I struggled to warm it up and maintain the temperature. We must investigate why it is one somewhat unusual. It’s a shame we didn’t show our pace in yesterday’s qualifying, but I’m happy that today we worked hard and were able to show a little more performance in the race.”