Red Bull doesn’t want to lose the New Zealander

“Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull in 2025 will be Liam Lawson.” As Eddie Jordan he went out on a limb in the latest episode of the podcast Formula For Success which sees him starring alongside David Coulthard.

Helmut Marko he did not deny this hypothesis, indeed, reached by the Austrian newspaper Little Newspaper he actually opened the door to this possibility without going through the junior team Racing Bulls which already saw him profitably at work in 2023 when Daniel Ricciardo injured his wrist right in Holland at Zandvoort. “Lawson will be in one of our four cars in 2025,” the words of Marko who has made an appointment for September for the final decision on Liam Lawson’s future.

Red Bull wants to evaluate Perez’s performance on two tracks particularly friendly with the Mexican. In Monza and Baku, in fact, Checo has often distinguished himself and the management of the Milton Keynes team wants to see Checo at work on these two tracks. In the meantime, the calendar includes the Zandvoort stage where Marko launches the challenge to McLaren: “In the last races we have not lived up to our potential. In Holland, qualifying is fundamental, together with McLaren we are certainly among the favourites”.