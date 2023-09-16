Lawson’s feat

In the last few weeks, even before Singapore Grand Prix, Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko had not ruled out a hypothesis linked to Liam Lawson’s future in the top series, even more so in the event that the New Zealander were to manage to win this year’s title in Super Formula. An opinion that may have changed after qualifications of Marina Bay, where the 21-year-old fromAlphaTauriin his third weekend in F1 as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, partially contributed to the elimination of both Red Bulls in Q2.

The rookie who ‘eliminates’ the champion

In fact, until his last timed attempt, Lawson was included in the list of drivers excluded from Q3, only to then achieve his fastest lap going up to the tenth positionoccupied by Max Verstappen. This way, for yourself 7 thousandths of a second, the two-time world champion dropped to 11th place due to the ‘fault’ of the young talent of the Red Bull Junior Team, who further improved his performance in qualifying to obtain his first top-10 placing in the top series. A decidedly positive result, even if there were some regrets: “It’s obviously exciting to be in Q3, but we didn’t make the most of the performanceand that’s something we need to look at – commented – It’s a shame for Yuki, because we have a strong package and he seems comfortable with the car. For me it was a warm-up problem, because I didn’t feel more grip in the last lap and there was a lot of traffic in the last sector, so it was difficult. I’m happy to get into Q3, but there is greater potential to be higher. It’s a shame, but I’m still learning and there will still be a lot to learn. Today went well, but tomorrow will be important. I’m starting from a good position, but two hours of racing is long and will be demanding. We will focus on optimizing our car and driving our race.”

Nightmare Q2 for Tsunoda

A comment that reflects the sense of disappointment and frustration of Yuki Tsunodawho after the surprising best time in Q1 was unable to go beyond the 15th position. In the latter case, the Japanese did not complete any laps, also due to an impediment by Max Verstappen, who was subsequently fined by the Race Direction (also for another episode of impeding in the pit lane) but without any penalty on the grid: “I made a mistake, a lockup at turn 14 – he commented briefly – I’m sorry for my team, it’s a real shame, and I’m very frustrated because the pace of the car is incredible. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow and I’ll try to do my best to earn points.”