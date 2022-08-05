With the expression “jibaku eigyo”We mean the practice of forcing the employees of a company to purchase its products, so as to achieve the desired sales figures. Definitely a questionable habit, against which the employees of the chain have hurled themselves conbini Japanese Lawson.

The shops of the prefecture of Saitama in fact, they have begun to hire employees of nationalities other than Japanese, a trend aimed at making the Land of the Rising Sun more international. Some of these, from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, complained about the fact having to purchase products such as ehomaki sushi rolls and Christmas cakes as part of their employment contract.

The case of Christmas cakes is particularly thorny, as it is a Christian holiday, which has no particular significance for those who follow a different religious belief.

As can be seen from the video available below, a group of ten employees therefore asked the company to review the conditions of the contract, eliminating a clause that, among other things, is in conflict with workers’ rights.

Source: Tokyo Shimbun Street SoraNews 24