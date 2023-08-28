Liam Lawson is also called in again at Monza as a replacement for Ricciardo.

Nowhere in Formula 1 is driver changed as often as in the Red Bull family. The situation with the parent team is currently stable, but that does not apply to AlphaTauri. There are already four drivers who have taken place in the AlphaTauri this year.

Now the fact that Daniel Ricciardo broke something in his hand was of course bad luck, so that has nothing to do with Red Bull’s policy. This gave another new Red Bull talent the chance to show his skills: Liam Lawson.

Lawson’s substitution was not as impressive as his Nick de Vries last year, but he managed to finish above Tsunoda in P13. De Vries has not yet managed to do that this year. In any case, it is great that Lawson made it to the finish, in the middle of all the chaos.

In any case, AlphaTauri is satisfied with Liam Lawson’s debut, because he can get back in the car at Monza. That was in line with expectations, but it is now officially confirmed by the team.

Ricciardo has now undergone successful surgery, but the next race is already this weekend. So he will just have to watch from the sidelines again, just like at the beginning of the season. But now with a sling.

It is not yet known how long Ricciardo’s recovery will take, but according to Horner he hopes to be able to get back in Singapore. Then he can make a comeback for the second time this year, with all the associated media attention. For Lawson, this would mean that this weekend is his last chance to hand over his business card for now.

Photo credit: Joachim_Hofmann

This article Lawson may prove once again that he is better than De Vries first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Lawson #prove #Vries