The surprise at the bottom of the top-10

Suddenly taking over Formula 1 over the course of a weekend, playing two races to gain experience in the top series and conquer the first career points in his third overall participationmoreover on a circuit never tackled before: this is the extraordinary story he saw as the protagonist Liam Lawson in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prixwith the young New Zealander from AlphaTauri bringing home a top-10 finish as a true rookie, moreover on one of the most difficult tracks in the world championship from both a physical and technical point of view.

The first signs in qualifying

The 21-year-old, current replacement for Daniel Ricciardo, had already surprised everyone during the qualifying sessions at Marina Bay, entering the first time in Q3 after eliminating none other than Max Verstappen in Q2, albeit by 7 thousandths of a second. Yet, despite 10th place on the grid, Lawson did not seem particularly satisfied with the result, recognizing the top ten finish but convinced that, with the characteristics of the AT04, the outcome of qualifying could have reserved an even more positive result .

Race without risks

A comment which, in certain aspects, has points in common with the one released at the end of the race, in which he highlighted some of his weak points without however hiding his joy for the 9th place: “I would have liked a few more Grands Prix to prepare for this, but obviously, when you have an opportunity, you have to seize it. – explained #40 – honestly, that’s what I’m trying to do, and today was fantastic. I’m satisfied with the race and I definitely gave it my all because I think we maximized the car’s performance. I have to review the start because I’ve been losing positions for two weekends in a row, and this makes life more difficult for us. For the rest of the race we stayed out of trouble and maintained a clean behavior. It’s difficult when you’re fighting for pace, trying to maximize the tools and get the most out of it, so the race was physically demanding. At the end of the day, I’m really happy to get two points.”

Best result for AlphaTauri

Thanks to this almost entirely error-free performance, Lawson became the second AlphaTauri driver to score at least one point in this championship, even setting the best seasonal result for the team of Faenza. Before him, in fact, Tsunoda (still forced to retire) had obtained three placings in 10th place, gaining a total of three points. In Singapore, however, Lawson put it in the safe 2 pointswith the drivers’ classification still seeing three participants without a chance: in addition to Nyck De Vries, removed from AlphaTauri itself after 10 GPs, the only ones who are still looking for a top-10 finish are Daniel Ricciardo (who will probably take his place again of Lawson in Qatar, i.e. between two GPs) and Logan Sargeant, the latter at the wheel of Williams.