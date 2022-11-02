Laws | There are still several citizens’ initiatives under consideration in Parliament

The current parliament has approved more citizens’ initiatives than previous ones. More initiatives have also been submitted to the current parliament than before.

Current the parliament has already approved more citizens’ initiatives than before. It has been possible to submit initiatives for ten years, and during that time a total of seven of them have been approved as they are or modified. Five of the initiatives have been approved this session.

Human rights and equality are emphasized in the themes of the approved citizens’ initiatives: the initiatives approved this season concerned, among other things, the amendment of the abortion law and the banning of female genital mutilation, in previous seasons the equal marriage law and the maternity law.

“They are somewhat outside of the parties’ day-to-day political debate, but nevertheless very important issues for some groups of people. They are the kind of reforms that have political support in any case, but the citizens’ initiative has given them momentum”, says the professor of political science Maija Setälä from the University of Turku.

More initiatives have also been submitted to the current parliament than before. Setälä believes that the reason behind this is that the citizens’ initiative has become an established form of citizen influence and is now better known than before. They can also be done with a relatively low threshold, as collecting the 50,000 signatures required for parliamentary hearings has been made simple in the online service maintained by the Ministry of Justice.

“There are also initiatives that perhaps try to arouse more discussion, which perhaps have not been thought of as bringing about any actual legislative changes,” says Setälä.

Of the past among the initiatives there have been several large campaigns with non-governmental organizations behind them.

For example, the Oma tahto 2020 campaign, which pushed for changes to the abortion law, was managed by the Naisasialiitto Unioni, and numerous other organizations were involved, such as Väestöliitto, the Finland branch of Amnesty International, and youth and women’s organizations of several parties. The main partners of the Tahdon 2013 campaign, which pushed for equal marriage, were Amnesty International and Seta, among others.

According to political science professor Setälä, the contribution of organizations can be useful for the initiative’s success, as they often have expertise in both campaigning and formulating the initiative in such a way that it has a better chance of succeeding in parliamentary proceedings. On the other hand, citizens’ initiatives are also a way for organizations to influence the views of MPs.

“At that stage, when the initiative is in the hands of the parliament, the initiators have the right to be heard. Of course, it’s also one thing how well you can argue for it,” says Setälä.

However, he points out that there have also been initiatives that have not had large organizational forces behind them.

About in ten years, a total of 65 citizens’ initiatives have advanced to parliament. Currently, there are 16 of them being processed. Among them are initiatives to prevent citizens of countries waging wars of aggression from entering Finland and granting residence permits to asylum seekers who have lived in Finland for a long time. One initiative proposes classifying peat as a renewable natural resource and the other proposes ending the energy use of peat.

There are only a few months left to process the initiatives, as unfinished citizens’ initiatives expire at the end of the election period. The next parliamentary elections will be held next spring at the beginning of April.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Parliament Timo Tuovinen says that he believes that the vast majority of citizens’ initiatives under consideration will still be finished.

“Of course, a lot depends on how much they require, for example, consulting and working with experts, and how much time it takes to form the committee’s position,” he says.

Tuovinen points out that at the end of the term, the committees also have a lot of other issues to discuss, and according to the guidelines, the government’s proposals are placed before citizens’ initiatives in the order of consideration.

He says that, for this reason, it is not worth submitting new initiatives to the current parliament, but to leave them until the next parliament.