Laws | The opposition accuses the government of delaying the nature restoration decree: “You can’t lead Finland like this”

In the opinion of the opposition parties, the European Union must not make environmental and climate policy related to the use of forests.

Opposition has submitted to the government an interim question on the EU restoration regulation. All the opposition parties participated in the interim question, i.e. the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt.

The opposition particularly criticizes the way the government has acted in bringing the restoration decree to parliament.

According to the opposition parties, the forest policy included in the restoration regulation does not fall within the competence of the EU, and therefore the government should have issued a so-called subsidiarity notice.

“The regulation interferes with Finnish forest policy unreasonably”, kokoumus Petteri Orpo said at a press conference in parliament on Thursday.

According to the EU’s principle of subsidiarity, the Union may not intervene in legislation when the member states can effectively handle the matter at the national, regional or local level. According to the opposition, the government should have brought the decree to the parliament for evaluation much earlier, so that the parliament would have had time to make a subsidiarity remark in time. Now, according to the opposition parties, the parliament had no chance to make a remark.

In Sweden, the parliament made a subsidiarity remark on the restoration regulation.

The government the lines are torn in the restore setting.

On Thursday, the representatives of the governing parties Sdp, Rkp and the center ended up in the parliamentary environment committee to criticize the government’s position on the EU’s proposal for a regulation on the restoration of nature. They voted the same as the opposition representatives of the committee.

Last week the same thing happened in the financial committee.

“It is clear that the government still does not have a unified position on this matter of such importance to the motherland. You can’t lead Finland like this,” Orpo said.

Read more: The restoration decree drove the government into crisis

Opposition according to the restoration decree restricts the use of Finnish forests too much and costs Finland too much. The government has also confirmed its position that the government’s cost effects of the current proposal will be significantly reduced in the further processing of the draft regulation.

According to the opposition, what is wrong with the proposal is, among other things, that the need for restoration is reflected in the surface area of ​​habitat types 70 years ago.

“In Finland, we cannot restore our forests to pre-industrial times, and stop using them. The question is, why is our influence on the EU so invalid?”, said the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra at the press conference.

Opposition parties are firmly of the opinion that the EU does not have the authority to dictate the use of member countries’ forests.

The EU’s founding treaties do not include the Union’s common forest policy, but instead climate and environmental policy are included in EU decision-making.

For example, a member of the European Parliament of the coalition Sirpa Pietikäinen explained in an interview with HS on Wednesday that forests are also linked to EU decision-making.

“Forests are not some wild west that is outside of all legislation. Restoration applies to rural and urban nature in the same way, but in Finland there has been no discussion on how to do this sensibly, but the focus has been on resistance,” said Pietikäinen.

At the press conference, the opposition parties confirmed that, in their opinion, the EU cannot make climate and environmental policy through forests at all.

“Forestry policy is in the hands of the national government, that’s a clear issue,” replied the MP from the coalition Sanni Grahn-Laasonen To the HS reporter’s question about whether the EU must refrain from taking a stand on forests in its climate and environmental policy.