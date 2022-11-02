Laws | The Disability Services Act is being renewed – The Green MP threatens not to vote for the proposal

The reform of the Disability Services Act is supposed to enter into force at the beginning of the year.

Government present a significant reform of the Disability Services Act. It is about a reform that has been prepared for a long time, which has already had time to pass the parliament even before the fall of the government in 2019.

The bill is expected by many, but some politicians still require changes to the reform in the committee hearing.

For example, a member of parliament Noora Koponen (vihr) is so dissatisfied with the proposal that it threatens to abstain from voting for the government’s proposal. He belongs to the social and health committee.

Koponen is worried about whether the law ultimately promotes equality.

“I really hope that the law will finally be passed. But in my opinion, the end result of the bill should not be that those in the most vulnerable position end up in an even weaker position,” says Koponen.

“If we end up in a situation where the current proposal would not be changed and it would go ahead as it is and it would have to be voted on, I would not be able to vote for it.”

There are problems in the parliamentary debate also pointed out, for example, by the representatives of the Christian Democrats and Basic Finns.

Where from is the reform about? Two current laws, the Developmental Disabilities Act and the current Disability Services Act, will be combined into a completely new law, says the lawyer Cricket Sivula from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. He has prepared a bill.

In the future, receiving different services will be based on whether a disabled person needs them.

“The diagnosis is no longer decisive, but the goal is to secure services that meet the individual needs of a disabled person. People’s needs can be very different, even if they have the same diagnosis,” says Sivula.

In the future, each person with a disability will be assessed individually, which services and how much they need.

The right to supported decision-making in important decisions of a disabled person’s own life and coaching for learning the skills needed for independent living are recorded as significant new services in the law. In addition, children can receive support for accessibility solutions in two different homes in co-living situations.

The law is supposed to enter into force at the beginning of next year, at the same time as the start of the welfare zones.

Part presentation the details have aroused criticism in the public.

Disability organizations have been dissatisfied with the fact that in the future people with intellectual disabilities would have to pay for many services that are currently free for them. For example, early childhood education would be free of charge.

Koponen would especially like the morning and afternoon activities to remain free. He is concerned about the ability of needy parents to pay and, on the other hand, about their exhaustion and the suffering of their children’s well-being.

“A disabled child’s need for morning and afternoon activities is generally permanent, regardless of the age of the child or young person, while for non-disabled children it is often limited to the first one or two years of school.”

Second the disputed topic is the conditions under which personal assistance can be granted to a disabled person.

Up until now, the criterion for receiving it has been that the person has the resources to define the content and implementation method of the aid themselves. In the reform, the point has been softened so that a disabled person should be able to “independently or with support form and express his will about the content of the help”.

Organizations representing physically and visually impaired people have been in favor of a strict condition. The organizations representing people on the spectrum of developmental disabilities and autism have again been of the opinion that the condition should be removed completely.

“It still limits some disabled people outside of leisure time assistance,” says Koponen as well.

Those who would not receive personal help could receive so-called special participation support, i.e. support for keeping in touch with close people or doing things they like.

During the transition phase, you would be entitled to at least 10 hours and then 20 hours per month. You would be entitled to 30 hours of personal assistance. Koponen does not consider the number of hours equal.

However, Koponen is satisfied with many aspects. He praises, for example, the inclusion of supported decision-making in legislation and the consideration of social and sensory constraints even better.

Ministerial According to Sivula, the criticized points are related to each other.

It is possible to promise this much support for special inclusion to those who need it, because nowadays free early childhood education for children with developmental disabilities will be removed.

According to Sivula, the ministry has thought that it is equal that disabled people pay for the same things and general services as non-disabled people.

It would be possible to charge a reasonable fee for the so-called maintenance, i.e. food and housing, as well as transportation services.

The money is to be used for special services for disabled people and their development. About 22 million euros of additional funding has been set aside for the renovation.

According to Sivula, the number of hours of special inclusion support is also about money. According to him, the service takes up most of the reform budget.

He emphasizes that the threshold for receiving personal help is “really low” and that only a very small proportion of all disabled people would receive special inclusion support. According to Sivula, they are people who are often involved in daytime activities all day and, due to their own ability, do not necessarily need as much other activities.

“If you need more, then you have to admit it.”