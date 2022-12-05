Laws | The Consumer Protection Act is changing: Only a written contract in telephone sales is binding

The written offer must be sent only after the call, not during it. According to KKV, the change protects especially vulnerable consumers.

in Finland telephone sales will undergo a significant change at the turn of the year, says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) in its press release.

In the future, the contract will only be concluded in writing after the phone call. This means that the seller must separately send a written offer to the consumer for the service or product he is selling.

If the consumer does not accept the offer in writing, the contract is not binding and the seller may not demand payment for it, for example.

Written the offer must be sent only after the call, and not during it. The offer can be sent either electronically or in paper form, as long as the information is provided in a permanent way, the announcement says.

of KKV according to, a separate written confirmation improves the position of the elderly, sick and non-Finnish-speaking consumers in telephone sales in particular.

“The tightening of the rules is very welcome. Telephone sales cause a lot of trouble, especially for vulnerable consumers”, the consumer representative Katri Väänänen says in KKV’s announcement.

“Giving discretion prevents cases where an agreement is formed through coercion or misunderstanding.”

New the practice in telephone sales is based on a change in the Consumer Protection Act, which will enter into force in January. The change basically applies to all telephone sales.

The exception is telephone sales of electronic communication services, such as telephone and internet connections.

KKV’s special expert Saija Kivimäki according to this is due to the fact that consumer protection is already secured in the sale of communication services. The matter is regulated in the Act on Electronic Communication Services.

“There is no need to extend the written confirmation procedure to telephone sales of electronic communication services, because there is already a mechanism that protects the consumer,” states Kivimäki.

“In the same way, a written contract for electronic communication services must be sent to the consumer, which will only come into force when the consumer has accepted it.”