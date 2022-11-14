Laws | Haavisto: If the Sámi District Law cannot be reformed, the criticism of Finland will continue

“In this kind of security situation, we would not like to see any major government crisis”, Haavisto said on Monday in Brussels.

Brussels

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston According to (vihr), criticism of Finland will continue if the government does not reform the Sámi district law.

The UN Human Rights Committee has stated in 2019 that the current law violates human rights. The UN Anti-Discrimination Committee said the same this year.

There have been attempts to reform the Sámi District Law in Finland for more than a decade, and the reform has always fallen into disputes. The government is debating the issue even now, and the center has so far blocked the progress of the reform in the parliament.

“The UN has intervened in this specifically within the framework of agreements concerning indigenous peoples and considered that the basis for the electoral list has been made too broad,” Haavisto said on Monday at a press conference held in connection with the EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

“This is a difficult situation when you have to cancel these definitions. But if this amendment to the Sámi District Act is not achieved, I believe that the criticism of Finland will continue. In that sense, this would be an important matter to take care of.”

According to him, it is embarrassing that the issue has come down to chalk lines in the government's work, even though the issue was already agreed upon in the government negotiations, where Haavisto led the group of the Greens.

However, Haavisto said that there is also glue between the government’s parties, which has arisen above all from the security policy situation.

“I’m talking about the everyday decisions that still have to be made in the government. In such a security situation, we would not like to see any major government crisis, even if the elections in April are looming.”