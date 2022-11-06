Laws | Commissioner for Children’s Affairs: Possession of material depicting violence against children should be a crime

Elina Pekkarinen asks the Ministry of Justice to evaluate the punishment as soon as possible.

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen suggests that the possession of footage depicting serious violence against children should be criminalised. Currently, only distributing the material is a crime.

Pekkarinen points out that violent material is created in situations where children are actually subjected to violence.

“More and more violent footage is spreading online, where even very serious and brutal violence is directed at children. Aiming violence at a child and filming and sharing violence online is very damaging to a child who has become a victim of violence,” the release says.

According to Pekkarinen, violent material should be treated in the criminal law in the same way as material depicting children sexually. In addition to distribution, mere possession is a crime.

Pekkarinen asks the Ministry of Justice to assess the criminality of possession of violent material as soon as possible.

Pekkarinen according to which violent material is often filmed and distributed by adults, but children are also guilty of it.

“According to research, children and young people use social media to idolize, present and incite violence,” the release says.

Pekkarinen says that the material spreads quickly from private groups to public platforms.

“In social media, the material can quickly reach a wide audience, which the child can find rewarding. The footage that spreads widely is particularly humiliating for the victim,” the release describes.

Pekkarinen states that the diversion of minors into the criminal justice system must be avoided and, if possible, alternative ways to deal with crimes must be sought.

Central Criminal Police (krp) it is reported that tips about videos or pictures containing acts of violence between young people have recently come to the police more than before.

According to the KRP, tips regarding material containing raw violence are very rare.

According to KRP, material about violence against both adults and children is easily available on the dark web and the open web. Image material can also be found, for example, from devices confiscated from suspects in investigations into the sexual abuse of children.