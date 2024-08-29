State Duma Speaker Volodin presented laws that will come into force on September 1

A number of new laws will come into force in Russia on September 1. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told what changes await compatriots at the beginning of autumn.

Labor lessons will become mandatory in schools, and the subject “Life Safety” will be called “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland.” “Labor education is an integral part of the educational process. If you instill diligence in a child from childhood, this will become a good foundation for development and a guarantee of his success in the future,” Volodin emphasized.

Earlier, the politician, commenting on the introduction of mandatory labor lessons, said that schoolchildren should be prepared for adult life: girls should learn to cook borscht and take care of their husbands, while boys should be taught to hold a hammer. “Labor has never spoiled anyone,” Volodin pointed out. Even if a child has talent, without diligence, he concluded, he risks finding himself in a difficult situation.

Related materials:

In addition, any educational institutions will be required to display the national flag. This applies to colleges, schools, technical schools and universities, regardless of their form of ownership.

Disabled people without tickets are prohibited from being removed from public transport

From September 1, it will be prohibited to disembark disabled persons of the first group who do not have a ticket and who are traveling without an accompanying person from public transport. A similar measure was previously adopted for children under 16 years of age.

Their landing poses a direct threat to life and health. Those who do not understand this will be punished with high fines. Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

The law prohibiting the removal of disabled people from public transport was adopted by the State Duma in the third reading on July 19, 2023.

The labor rights of disabled people will also be additionally protected. Thus, employers with more than 35 employees will be given a quota for hiring disabled people in the amount of two to four percent of the average number of employees. “Disabled people hired will be required to create the necessary working conditions in accordance with their individual rehabilitation or habilitation program,” Volodin added.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Requirements for founders of management companies are becoming more stringent

Now the register of disqualified persons will include information about the founders of management companies whose licenses have been cancelled. “Also, the founders of management companies whose licenses have been cancelled will not be able to re-establish an organization servicing apartment buildings until they are excluded from the register of disqualified persons,” Volodin wrote.

In addition, starting in the fall, the terms of payment for overtime work will be clarified – by law, the employer will be required to calculate compensation based on the employee’s current salary, including bonuses and other payments.

Related materials:

Requirements for taxi drivers and tour guides will change

From September 1, the protection of taxi passengers’ rights will be strengthened – carriers are required to insure civil liability for causing harm to the life and health of passengers.

Also, in Russia, the quality of tourist services has been improving since autumn – the legislation specifies the requirements for tour guides and guide-interpreters. It is assumed that they will have to provide their services in person and on the basis of a contract concluded in accordance with the law.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

Information systems protection and first aid

The list of laws coming into force on September 1 also includes a document that protects information systems from attacks. Thus, state and municipal information systems will be required to use the services of hosting providers whose servers are located only in Russia, which are Russian legal entities and are connected to the state system for counteracting cyberattacks.

Also, since autumn, the conditions for providing first aid have been clarified. It is assumed that the Ministry of Health will establish a set of measures and their sequence. “First aid kits are allowed to include medications; previously, they were filled only with dressings, tourniquets, masks, gloves, etc. In addition, the concept and conditions for providing first aid are being clarified,” Volodin concluded.