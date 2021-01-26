A few days ago (LA VERDAD, 11-1-2021) the educational laws of Spain were analyzed since 1970. In disagreement with the observations included, and thanking this space for reply that the newspaper offers me, I present the opposite reasons about the evaluations on those laws: LGE, Loece, Lode, Logse, Lopeg, Locfp, Loce, LOE, Lomce and Lomloe.

The first common place is inaccurate. The repeated ‘swinging’ of education in Spain I think is associated with the interior of the classroom, which would prevent the improvement of training. The undemocratic 1970 LGE was repealed in 1990 (not 1980). The other laws that do not regulate training aspects contribute to quality, but with different effects. Because La Loece (1980) did not contribute to this school shaking, as it continued the system of the previous LGE; the Lode, in force since 1985, which regulates participation and concerts –I will return later–, has provided stability; the Lopeg (1995), on evaluation, participation and inspection, did not affect the students, and also the Locfp (2002), which links VET with quality, business implantation and work experience.

The remaining ones are identified with that alleged ‘permanent’ educational change. The Logse (1990), LOE (2006) and Lomloe (2020) are all from the PSOE and all consistent with common pedagogical and training criteria: comprehensiveness and comprehensiveness, prevention (OECD, PISA) of all discrimination, the former, and training in skills , the second. Also to change the stagnant regulation that prioritizes (ba) teaching to learning. These three advanced laws recover the eliminations of Loce (2003, without applying) and Lomce (2013), but they are not three floors isolated from each other.

These criteria entered the BOE but not in the centers in qualitatively new, coinciding with international evaluations (PISA since 2000). Reasons: excessive, ineffective and inefficient repetition; no methodological changes; without other selection and training of teachers; without competency objectives, sliced ​​by the Lomce, etc. But they are practiced by other systems that are ahead of us and with which we compete in human capital. After 30 years since the Logse we are running out of opportunities to make up for the delay and catch up with the first.

The cause of the lack of quality and results is the development of Logse and LOE. Log: 5 years PSOE + 8 years PP; LOE: 4 years PSOE + 2 years PP. But the qualitative matters more. In the governments of the PP, forced to apply them, until repealing or modifying them, they continued to be opposed even when they achieved such majority political support, almost unanimous, except for the PP, as there has been little of the laws of this party (Loce and Lomce), only with its legitimate absolute majority. The agreement of 7 parties and 5 abstentions in the Lomloe is the one that criticizes the article as lacking in plurality.

That the Lomloe has not included social participation, repeat the opposing parties. It is ignored that there were more than 80 appearances in Congress to attempt an educational pact, abandoned by the PSOE because the PP refused to finance it up to 5% of GDP, which the Lomloe recovers. We must add contributions from more than 100 associations, the Education Sector Conference, reports from the State School Council and Autonomous School Councils, almost 45,000 messages and meetings with organizations and political parties. Regarding the participation of the educational community, designed by the Lode, it is considered that “… it facilitated the entry of politics into the school community …”. Statement that recriminates school intervention in your interests?

In addition, the suppression of the vehicular term in the teaching of the Spanish language only appears in the Lomce of the PP – neither in the Constitution (CE), nor in any Statute of the CC. AA. with their own language–, creating conflict where there is none (TSJC, TS and TC judgments).

It is said that subsidized centers are discriminated against, would the increase in 20 years in the CARM of 25% of centers and 120% of subsidized centers seem insufficient, while the public decreased by 15% in real terms, including almost 3,000 teachers? It should be remembered to deny the opposition of the PSOE to the concerted school that the LOE extended the concerts (Lode, also of the PSOE) to 3-6 year-old students, even though this is not a mandatory stage.

It is stated that the suppression of the “social demand” violates Art. 27 of the EC, but is only included in the Lomce. And the academic value of Religion is not annulled, but it will not influence competitive processes (Ebau, etc.) because not all students do it.

In full agreement on the convenience of educational, national and regional agreements. So far the PSOE laws have almost achieved it and only the PP’s partisan calculation prevented it in 2010-2011.