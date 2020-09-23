“ But, does he have his period or what? “ “You are so ugly to watch”… Sexist and humiliating reflections, environmental harassment: a whole continuum of verbal and gestural attacks leads to sexual violence. To reverse the course, training, sanctions, equality measures must be required. “I largely participated in the drafting of the school charter following the post #MeToo injunctions of the Minister of Culture at the time, explains Anne-Cécile Nentwig, educational manager at the Lyon National Conservatory (CNSMD). Commitments have been made to promote the contribution of women’s productions in educational content, on the parity of competition juries, and equality in the recruitment of staff. Each year, we organize Days of Matrimony. It’s a long and complicated job and there is not yet a protocol in place for the violence. “

Not the same means allocated between man and woman

If the fight against violence begins with a battle against discrimination, in schools as in orchestras, it is sometimes insidious … “Man or woman, we are not given the same means, deplores Zahia Ziouani, one of the rare conductors in France. Four years ago, at the Ministry of Culture, certain decision-makers admitted to me that we were not yet ready to see women conduct national orchestras in France. Since 2020, there has been a female conductor in Avignon, and again, it is a small regional orchestra. At Stains, the budget I am given for my orchestra represents 2.5% of my overall budget, while for my colleagues ho ms is 20 to 70%. I had to find other partners from the business world to operate. “ In this spirit, the High Council for Equality promotes equal conditionality, ie the conditioning of subsidies or access to public contracts to respect for gender equality. Few of the town halls follow it …

Within the establishments, Philippe Gautier, of Snam CGT, considers the role of the union crucial to report and punish violence, with precise procedures to the key. After a long battle, was finally born, this summer, a listening cell funded by the ministry, piloted by Fesac, a federation bringing together cultural companies and unions. With a double dimension: to provide psychological and legal assistance to victims. The instruments and laws are there, but we still need to make them known and apply them. K J.