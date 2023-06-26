Dubai (Union)

South African Thriston Lawrence advanced 33 steps to become 15th in the season standings for the DB World golf tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, after he was crowned yesterday with the BMW German Open in Munich, which is his second title this season after he had previously won South African Open title early this season.

Lawrence excelled dramatically after he came back from being 4 strokes behind Dutch leader Joost Luyten, and the South African finished the tournament in first place with 13 strikes below average, to score 460 points and raise his total score to 923 points in 15th place in the “Race to Dubai” arrangement, in partnership with Rolex, with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, enhances its chances of qualifying for the grand final tournament of the season, as the top 50 players, according to the season classification for the “Race to Dubai”, qualify for the DB World Tour Championship, which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Club in Dubai from 16 to November 19, with prize money of $10 million.

The remarkable performance of Lawrence was that he succeeded in achieving 4 titles in the DB World tour during the last 19 months, and he started his career in the tour in 2021, and won the award for best newcomer that year.

And Dutchman Joost Luyten took advantage of his second place in the championship with 12 strikes below average, one stroke behind Lawrence, to achieve 305 points and raise his total score this season to 1,063 points this season and advance to tenth place in the “Race to Dubai” standings.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is still at the top of the “Race to Dubai” ranking this season with 3,223 points, followed by Spain’s John Ramm in second place with 1,942 points, and France’s Victor Perez in third place with 1,766 points.

The current season of the DB World Tour has already started in the United Arab Emirates, with four tournaments being held in the UAE at the beginning of this year, which are the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, and the Hero Championship. The Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.