Dream start

Three races, three podiums and second place in the Constructors’ standings, behind the elusive Red Bull but ahead of two giants such as Mercedes and Ferrari. Not even the most ardent Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin fans would have imagined this standings situation after the first three races of 2023 for a team that in its first two seasons under the new name had never gone beyond seventh place in the standings Builders final. With 65 points collected in the first three rounds of this year, the Silverstone team has already improved the balance of the entire last championship by 10 points.

Bar raised

These numbers are the plastic demonstration that Lawrence Stroll’s projectfather and boss of the team in greenit’s finally starting to work after a few hesitations too much. But the Canadian billionaire has no intention of stopping and his goal is clear: to compete as soon as possible with the historic three top teams of this era of Formula 1 for the big target, i.e. the world title. Therefore, anyone expecting a senior Stroll intent on enjoying the podiums collected in this first month of racing is wrong. On the contrary, the 63-year-old entrepreneur from Montreal, father of the pilot Lance Stroll, already has raised the bar for his men.

Krack’s words

This was revealed by the team principal himself, Mike Krackwho speaking to the official F1 website underlined how the owner of the team wants to to see one of his riders climb onto the top step of the podium soon. “The mission of the team is very clear – declared the Luxembourg native manager after the excellent result obtained on the Melbourne track, where in addition to Alonso’s third place, the team also celebrated Lance Stroll’s fourth place – And [Lawrence Stroll] he didn’t take long to ask us: ‘When will we win the next race?’“.

“He wants more”

“Obviously he is happy that we have taken a step forward – added Krack again – but this is not enough for his ambitions”. It should not be forgotten that to satisfy his thirst for greatness in Formula 1, Stroll has invested considerable resources in the construction of a new factory for the Silverstone team: “The good thing is that with Lawrence [Stroll] you always know where you are: he wants more and we will have to do more”Krack concluded.