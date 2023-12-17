Alonso's podiums

L'Aston Martin it is the team that surprised the most at the start of the 2023 season, with six podiums achieved by the new signing Fernando Alonso in the first part of the championship alone. A start in great style which allowed the two-time world champion to achieve a total of eight top-3 placings. A result undoubtedly the result of the qualities of the Spanish driver, but also of the considerable commitment and investments made by the team owner Lawrence StrollLance's father.

From the origins to today

After detecting the Force India in 2018, the Canadian entrepreneur continued the team's relaunch project, first with the new name of Racing Point, until the establishment of the current Aston Martin. Under his guidance, the British company managed to gradually improve its performance in F1 also thanks to the creation of infrastructures such as the wind tunnel and simulatorbeyond new campus.

The rumors about the sale

All innovations made possible by Stroll's investments, even if over the last few months doubts had arisen about his future and that of Aston Martin's ownership. Specifically, the sale of a minority stake in the team to private equity firm Arctos Partners had fueled rumors about a possible sale of the team. An operation that could fall within the logic of what Craig Slater explained to Sky F1who suggested how team owners might try to raise cash as the team's value increases.

The comment

An indiscretion which, however, Stroll himself wanted to deny with a statement released to New York Times: “You don't spend hundreds of millions of pounds, build the biggest Formula 1 campus and hire 400 of the best employees if you're going to leave the business – has explained – It couldn't be further from the truth that I have an interest in not being the majority shareholder of this team for a long time, and the same goes for the car company. I don't plan on going anywhere. I plan to run these companies for many years. I'm at the beginning of the journey for both of us.”. Fifth in the Constructors' standings in 2023, Aston Martin will participate in the next two championships until the big news expected in 2026, with the switch to Honda power units.