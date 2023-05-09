Ali Maali (Dubai)

After fasting 8 rounds without scoring, the Brazilian Lawrence, 27, the striker of Al-Bataeh, regained memory with two goals in the victory net, within the “25th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to restore the “Al-Raqi” hope to remain in the “professionals”, after the “bumps” stage. Difficult » experienced by the team in the second round.

Lawrence has 12 goals, and ranks fifth in the scorers’ ranking in “Dorina”, along with the “duo” of Ajman, Moroccan Walid Azaro and Tunisian Firas Belarabi.

Lawrence missed scoring, after “round 17”, which is the period in which “Al-Raqi” suffered a lot, and retreated to the penultimate position. the last one”.

The funny thing about the player’s career is that God’s providence saved him, when he was 20 years old, from traveling with the Brazilian Chapecoense in the famous disaster in 2016, when the team’s plane crashed, before playing the South American Cup final, and Lawrence was not on the list, given his participation at the time with the junior team. , although he played 8 matches with the first team, and Lawrence continued with his Brazilian team until 2019, after which he moved to Portugal with Gil Vicente, and from him to the Turkish League, before coming to Al-Bataeh.

The “survivor” of the “Chapecoense disaster” became the source of rescue for the “Al-Raqi” team, and what he did in the last match against Al-Nasr is the best evidence of the two goals he scored in the 52nd and 80th minutes, which is his third “double” this season, as he previously scored Bani Yas twice. In the match that ended in a 3-3 draw in the “16th round”, and Al Dhafra in the match that ended in favor of Al-Bataeh 2-1 in the sixth round.

Al-Bataeh coach Moataz Abdullah places high hopes on the player’s scoring abilities in the last match against Al-Ain, and Al-Raqi is looking for victory because the solution is to survive with the “professionals”.