Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Brazilian Lawrence (27 years), the player of Al-Bataeh, proves, match after match, his competence and great capabilities in leading the “Al-Raqi” attack in the team’s first participation in the professional league. His Highness, the President of the State, was present strongly in shaking the net of the “Tigers”, where he played two matches, in which he scored, the first at the beginning of the first round in the match that ended in a surprise with Al-Bataeh winning with two goals, and the second at the beginning of the second round with a goal that came at the time of a murderer who was kidnapped through him » Al-Raqi” is the equalizing point, so that the player confirms that from start to finish he specializes in shaking the nets of the “tigers”.

Lawrence himself had chances on “Dorina” with the “Al-Raqi” attack, as he was able to score 6 goals out of the 16 goals scored by the team after the end of the 14th round match of the ADNOC Professional League, which is the highest scoring rate in this player’s career with this number of matches in a trip. Good professionalism for him, whether when he played in the country of samba, or when he moved to the Portuguese league.

The six goals that Lawrence has scored so far have come against Ittihad Kalba and Al Dhafra with two goals per match, and a goal against Bani Yas and Al Ain, and during his football career that started in Brazil with the Chapecoense team, he did not score this percentage in 14 matches, but rather in two full seasons he scored 5 goals in the league, and it was the first time in the 2018 season with the Brazil Pelotas team and it came in 33 games, and he repeated it in the 2020-2021 season in the Portuguese League with the Gil Vicente team.

Lawrence, in cooperation with the rest of his teammates, was able to present a good season so far in the first appearance of Al-Bataeh in the professional league, and this player had professional experience in the Portuguese league, and then in the Turkish league, before moving to our stadiums, and he participated so far in 14 matches, with a total of 1247 minutes, and played a key In all matches, which confirms the conviction of the current Moroccan coach Said Chekhit or the former Brazilian Caio Zanardi of his offensive capabilities.