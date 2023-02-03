How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Capitol, the building that serves as the center of the Legislature in the United States, in Washington. | Photo: EFE/Javier Romualdo

Democrat and Republican US lawmakers introduced a bill this Thursday (2) that seeks to ban business between the United States and people or companies that support the government of dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

It is the second time that a bill with this content is presented in Congress. The proposal became known as the Bolivar Law and was released for voting in the Senate, but as the House of Representatives rejected the text, the issue was not even voted on.

“Nicolás Maduro is committing genocide against the Venezuelan people. Not a single cent of taxpayer money should be used to support this murderous regime,” Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement.

The bill would prohibit US government agencies from entering into contracts to acquire goods or services from any individual or company that enters into significant commercial transactions with Venezuelan authorities. The only exceptions would be humanitarian initiatives or those of US sovereign interest.

The Venezuelan Government expressed dissatisfaction with the first proposal presented in December 2022. In a note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the project as “nefarious” and as a “violation of economic freedoms and a serious offense against the Venezuelan people”.

Currently, the United States already has a series of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Venezuela, including within oil exports.