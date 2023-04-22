All ready for the 3rd International Lawil Gathering, event organized by the Historical Register of the same name together with the Lawil Club Italia. The party – scheduled in Varzì on the weekend of 10 and 11 June – promises to be very colorful both for fans of historic vehicles and for the inhabitants of the town in the province of Pavia. Everything comes from the intuition of Matteo Alberto Sales, enthusiast of historic cars, who in 2016 decided to create a social group in honor of Lawil, an Italian company based in Varzi and active from 1967 to 1980.

The program of the event

The appointment with the crews from all over Europe is therefore set for 10 June at 9.30 in Piazza della Fiera, while the parade through the streets of the center has been scheduled for the early afternoon. Following the tribute to the founder of Lawil Carlo Lavezzari and the honorary president of the Historical Register Lawil Giuliana Lavezzari, who recently passed away.

Exceptional guest

There will also be a guest of honor on Saturday, Car Influencer William Jonathan, enthusiast of historic cars and organizer of special events with very large participation, expert and popularizer of particularly rare historic models. “I am delighted to have been invited to participate in a meeting dedicated to friendship and passion, and I find myself totally in line with the objectives of the Lawil Club Italia and the Lawil Historical Register which they are the safeguard of the memory of production of Lawil Mechanical and Automotive Construction – commented – Through the promotion of the cars produced, the dissemination of available news relating to the cars, every possible technical and non-technical support, a useful tool is given to those who want to get closer to the Lawil world, or to those who are already part of it and simply need help. Among other things, an intelligent and I would say necessary way to map the nice surviving little cars, both those sold under the Lawil brand and those sold under the Willam brand”.

One surprise after another

Sunday, June 11 the parade will head towards Lavezzari’s birth house, in San Pietro Casasco, a hamlet of Menconico, complete with a social lunch at the headquarters of the local proloco. Many surprises, with unpublished curiosities and amusing anecdotes in the presence of Carlo and Marco Ceserani Lavezzari, Giuliana’s sons.

The history of Varzina

The first Varzina was born in 1971 borrowing the name from the city, it was designed by Carrozzeria Scattolini and equipped with the engine of the Innocenti Lambretta 125 cc. About 5 examples were built per day, and it was available in sedan, open and Van Break versions. The birth of the small car, 1.78 cm long, is due to the Italian entrepreneur Carlo Lavezzari, who presented it at the 1966 Paris Motor Show as a prototype. It was on that occasion that the French industrialist Henri Willam was so impressed by it that he decided to mass produce it giving life to an unprecedented brand, Lawil, the union of the two surnames Lavellari and Willam. Over time, the original 125 cc Lambretta engine was replaced by a 175 cc and then by a 250 cc BCB, and the 8-inch wheels were replaced by 10-inch ones.

Michele Calvi, mechanical technician of the city of Varzi, and employee of Lawil, took care of the transformation of the initial prototype of the break van model and collaborated with French technicians in the years following 1985, when the Varzina was no longer marketed in Italy, continuing instead in France until 1988. The Varzina could carry two passengers, was equipped with Lambretta mechanics and single-cylinder engines two stroke. Subsequently, the car was lengthened in 1969 by 27 cm and in 1980, shortly before production ceased, by a further 20 cm. Today Lawil counts thousands of fans all over the world with several dedicated Facebook groups, among which the very Italian Lawil Historical Register stands out, founded by Matteo Sales and supported by hundreds of enthusiasts from all over Italy.