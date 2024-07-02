With the cry of “Small forever” this year too the event took place the International Lawil gathering, historic Italian brand of microcars. Now in its fourth edition and organized by the Lawil Historic Registry with the Lawil Club Italia, thanks to a social page the event has brought dozens of legendary Varzinas from all over Europe to Varzi (PV), or rather the city where at the turn of the 70s this car saw the light by the will of the Italian entrepreneur Charles Lavezzari.

The days

The colourful and friendly little cars met up starting from 9.30am Saturday 29th June in the Piazza della Fiera in Varzi, among the amused eyes of passers-by, especially children. Other very rare Microcars were also guests at the event. In the afternoon, the Lawil Varzina parade was held through the streets of the center of Varzi, heading towards the factories where the toy cars were built and assembled. On Sunday the little cars were exhibited in Frazione Cella while enthusiasts visited the beautiful Temple of Fraternity.

The Varzina

There Before micro car Varzina was produced in 1971: designed by Scattolin Body Shopand equipped with the Lambretta Innocenti 125cc engineabout five examples were built per day, in various two-seater versions: saloon, open and van. Over time, the Lambretta’s 125 cc engine was replaced by a 175 cc and then by a 250 cc BCB, and the 8-inch wheels went to 10. From the initial 178 cm, the microcar lengthened first to 214 and then to 234 cm.