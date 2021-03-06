“Confrontative”, is the adjective that allies and opponents agree to use to describe Martin Soria (45 years); a fierce anti-macrist who after losing the election to governor of Río Negro in 2019 lowered his profile in the province and from a deputy bench focused on attacking Justice and embracing the theory of lawfare.

Son of the late Rio Negro governor and head of the SIDE during Duhaldism, Carlos Soria, He grew up surrounded by politics and Peronism. He was president of the Rio Negro PJ and twice mayor of General Roca, his political foundation. His sister, the former deputy Maria Emilia Soria, it happened and it is the current communal head.

The family jumped to the covers of the country’s newspapers in 2012, when it became known that their mother, Susana Freydoz, She had shot her husband, Carlos Soria – elected governor 21 days earlier – in the face during the dawn of New Year. “I saw my father slip through my hands”, story.

Until 2019 he kept a prudent distance from Christianity. “I am not a Kirchnerist. I am a Peronist, as was my old man. Obviously, I have affection and respect for Cristina. But from there to being a Kirchnerist … “, he declared that year to the newspaper La Nación.

In that province, the camper senator Martín Doñate is the main reference of the vice president. And he harshly criticized Soria when, in 2017, the then mayor flirted with Sergio Massa and even shared a tour.

Since December 2020, Soria has been a member of the “En Común” group, of an albertist court, which is powered by the union member Victor Santa María, the Minister of Education, Nicolas Trotta, and the head of INADI, Victoria Donda. In judicial matters, he is aligned with the toughest sector of Kirchnerism. Already in May he denounced “Extortion mechanisms” from macrismo to judges and prosecutors.

With the seal of the Front for Victory, in 2019 he fell at the polls in front of Arabela Carreras, la candidate of the former vice of his father and main provincial enemy: Alberto Weretilneck. “It is the second saddest day of my life,” he said.

In the province they assure that Soria was key, in his contacts with the Supreme Court, to ensure that the highest court did not allow Weretilneck to be reelected. He also distanced himself from Miguel Pichetto some time before the then senator jumped into the ranks of Together for Change.

Beaten after the defeat by almost 20 points, he accepted the candidacy for deputy. He is vice president of the Criminal Legislation Commission and integrates those of Justice, Political Trial and the bicameral of the Criminal Procedure Code.

His posts on networks are monopolized by judicial issues. “Lawfare al palo”, “Comodoro PRO”, and “communication device”; they are among its most repeated terms.

In the last session he presented a question of privilege to point against the Judiciary. He called it “stale, corrupt and without a trace of independence or impartiality”. That day, he also fought for judicial reform, held back in that Chamber by the lack of votes and -according to sectors of the Frente de Todos- by the lack of intervention of the minister Marcela Losardo, to unlock the negotiation with minority blocks.

Last month, together with his peers Rodolfo Tailhade and Eduardo Valdés, he denounced the president of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, in the framework of the case known as the “macrista judicial table”, for having attended at least six times – between 2016 and 2018 – the Casa Rosada, supposedly to meet Mauricio Macri. It is said that the former mayor would handle top secret information of underground origin.

At the opening of sessions, Alberto Fernandez He referred to him, although without naming him, when he said: “Some member of this Congress detected the visit of cassation judges to then-President Macri, just days before passing sentences against his political opponents.”

