Cliff Bleszinski posted a update on the matter Law Breakers, i.e. on the possibility that the game will be available again. According to him the negotiations with Nexon they are moving forward and now a third party who would like to see the game brought back has been involved and has hired his own lawyer to take the discussion forward.

Bleszinski: “My friend, who has his own firm and is interested in reviving LawBreakers, has hired my Los Angeles attorney to negotiate with Nexon about it.”

LawBreakers was launched in August 2017, received positively by critics and by those who had the opportunity to play it. Unfortunately it was not very successful and the development ended up being stopped, with the closure of the game which took place only eight months later. Now there is talk of a possible return, even if it is not yet known in what terms.

We’ll see how the situation develops. After all, it is a pity to see a designer like Bleszinski stuck at the stake after having tried them all, even launching a battle royale like Radical Heights with the few resources he had available.