Once again controversy takes over Arizona, this after a controversy was revealed bill initiative that seeks to allow ranchers who have land on the border with Mexico kill migrants that pass through its properties and without facing charges criminals.

According to bill (HB-2841) which is promoted by Republicans, they are fighting to expand in this way a law that is known by the state as 'Castle Doctrine'which allows a person to use lethal force against all those who trespass or enter their homes to cause harm.

It was Justin Heap, a Republican state legislator who said his proposal would expand this law by ending what he considers technicalities.

In fact, Heap expressed that the proposed changes are very necessary given the increase in undocumented crossings through ranches on the border, something that puts ranchers vulnerable.

Currently, the law only provides protection to a person if they use deadly force within their residence, but changing the word “home” to “property” allows ranchers to have greater coverage under the law.

It should be noted that the proposal comes shortly before the Arizona trial against the rancher begins. George Allan Kelly73 years old who faces charges of second-degree murder for having shot dead a migrant of Mexican origin identified as Gabriel Cuen Buitimea in 2023, who was crossing their land very close to the border town of Nogales.

If the law is approved, the legislation would free ranchers who shoot migrants who are within their land and feel that they are a danger to one of them or their family members from any accusation.

Some Democratic legislators have criticized the measure, as they claim that it only seeks to legalize racial discrimination and that it would endanger the lives of hundreds of people.