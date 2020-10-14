Chandigarh Opposition from other parties and farmers’ organizations, including the Congress, is continuing against the new agricultural laws. Meanwhile, the Amarinder Singh government of Punjab has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to enact a law in opposition to the agricultural laws of the Center.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that his government would fight the “anti-federal structure” agricultural laws in a legal manner.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister said that he would convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to end the “dangerous effects” of central laws.

Could not talk

Farmers’ organizations in Punjab boycotted a meeting called by the Union Agriculture Ministry to resolve the new agricultural laws, and accused the government of being double-minded. He said that no minister was present for his hearing in the meeting.

Representatives of 29 farmers’ organizations, including Bharti Kisan Sangh, headed by Joginder Singh, were angry at the absence of any minister in the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his colleagues at the meeting.

To avoid any protests, this meeting was convened at the Krishi Bhavan amidst police protection. After the meeting, agitated peasant representatives were seen shouting slogans and tearing down copies of new agricultural laws outside Krishi Bhavan.

