The torture is still one of the behaviors most denounced by people deprived of their liberty. In Sinaloa, the 3. 4% of the total of people who were detained by the police or authoritystated that was incommunicado or isolated after deprivation of liberty; while 25%, declared that he suffered physical attacks such as punches or kicksaccording to the “National Survey of Persons Deprived of Liberty”(ENPOL), prepared by the INEGI in the year 2021.

The serious violations of human rightssuch as the reiteration of behaviors, requires that the authorities establish a comprehensive, safe, and efficient regulatory framework that allows for the prevention, investigation, and punishment of acts of torture in the state. Since June 26, 2017, the “General Law to Prevent, Investigate, and Punish Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment”.This is a rule that aims to standardize the provisions of the states on the matter. In fact, in its THIRD TRANSITORY article, it established that “within a maximum period of one hundred and eighty days from the entry into force of this Decree, the legislature of each federal entity must harmonize its legal framework in accordance with it.” That term expired at the end of December 2017. Sinaloa had not done the homework.

legislative omission. Despite the relevance of the topic, the Congress of the State of Sinaloa failed to comply with its responsibility, until June 7, 2023, which was published in the Official State NewspaperDecree number: 498, by which the “Law to Prevent, Investigate and Punish Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in the State of Sinaloa”. What was serious was not only their delay of almost 6 years, but also that they published clearly deficient legislation, which fell far short of the seriousness of the problem.

Deficiencies in the new law. They sought to create legislation that would harmonize the provisions of the general law, but they did not even establish that “in all matters not provided for in the local Law”, the provisions of the General Law to Prevent, Investigate and Punish Torture. Therefore, the legal definitions established in the general rule are not applicable locally. Something absurd. In fact, the new law does not establish the different crimes of torture, nor does it refer to general legislation. Therefore, what crimes of torture will be applied to investigate and punish, if the new law of the state of Sinaloa does not contemplate any criminal hypothesis, nor does it refer to general legislation.

I clarify that this deficiency is not an obstacle for the local authorities to apply the general legislation, in accordance with article 22 of the General Law, which establishes the rules for when the investigation of the crimes of torture provided for in that norm, correspond to the authorities federal, and when to the local ones. But what is the point of legislating a local standard, when the general standard will have to continue to be applied, because the state standard did not carry out the exercise of adapting the model established by the general legislation to its conditions and local authorities. A serious omission.

In addition, they did not consider the powers of the prosecution Specialized, when it was the appropriate instrument to give it its competence at the state level. Neither the way in which local authorities relate to medical-psychological opinions, nor the istanbul protocol. Nor are the rules of exclusion of the test obtained by torture.

Objectives of the law. On one hand, the Sinaloa Anti-Torture Law, has as its objective the prevention, investigation and punishment of torture, but, on the other, its main objective is the protection of the physical and mental integrity of people and their human dignity. Therefore, a duty of care is established for all public servants who participate in the custody and treatment of any person subject to investigation, arrest, detention or imprisonment, for which they must ensure full protection of their health and physical integrity and, in particular, they will take immediate measures to provide you with medical care when necessary, in accordance with article 5 of the new state legislation. Unfortunately, the legislation fails to establish the form of coordination between State authorities to prevent, investigate, prosecute, and punish crimes of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Likewise, the right to medical checkTherefore, at the time any detainee, prosecuted or sentenced person requests it, they must be recognized by a forensic medical expert. If there was not one within reach, or if expressly one of the first, its defender or the State Human Rights Commissionjointly or separately, they require it, may be examined by a doctor of their choice, in accordance with article 6 of the new law.

The one who practices the recognition is obliged to immediately issue the corresponding certificate and, in case of appreciating that they have been inflicted pains either sufferingswill inform the competent authority.

Likewise, the right to reparation for damages and the duty to indemnify are recognized, so that the person responsible for any of the crimes provided for in the new law will be obliged to cover the costs of legal, medical, funeral, rehabilitation or of any other nature, that they had disbursed the victim or their relativesas a consequence of crime.

The new law, in its article 7, establishes the obligation to repair the damage and to indemnify for the damages caused to the victim or his economic dependents, in the following cases: I. Loss of life; II. Health disturbance; III. Loss of liberty; IV. Loss of economic income; V. Work disability; SAW. Loss or damage to property; and VII. Damage to reputation. In addition to the fact that the State, in its corresponding field, will be jointly and severally bound to repair the damage.

Unfortunately, comprehensive repair was not considered. That is, the right of the victims to be fully repared in accordance with the measures of restitution, rehabilitation, compensation, satisfaction, and measures of non-repetition, in their individual, collective, material, moral, and symbolic dimensions, in terms of the General Law of Victims and the Law of State Victims.

Limited vision of prevention. Prevention is reduced to mere training courses, as established in article 12 of the new state law. Not to mention provisions for the State Plan to Prevent, Investigate and Punish Torture. Nor are the rights of the victims of these crimes contemplated as care, assistance and aid measures.

Obviously, with these deficiencies, the new “Law to Prevent, Investigate and Punish Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in the State of Sinaloa”, contributes very little.

