British MPs on Wednesday evening passed a controversial bill on deporting migrants to Rwanda, marking a political victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

320 deputies voted in favor of the law, while 276 deputies voted against it, and it was then submitted to the House of Lords, where it could be subject to amendment.

After resignations within the Conservative Party and heated discussions in the parliamentary committee to try to tighten the text of the law, opponents supported Rishi Sunak, who promised to prevent migrant boats from crossing illegally.

This major project was announced by Boris Johnson in April 2022. The new version of it aims to respond to the objections of the British Supreme Court, which deemed the project illegal out of fear for the safety of migrants if they were deported to Rwanda.