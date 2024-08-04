A legislative reform approved this week by the Turkish parliament aims to put an end to the four million stray dogs in the country. The law has caused great controversy and divided Turkish society. Islamists in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party argue that it is necessary to guarantee safety on the streets and animal welfare; the opposition and animal rights associations believe that it authorises “massacres” of dogs.

Dogs, and cats too, are an inseparable part of the Turkish landscape, like the minarets of mosques or the merchants shouting their wares. The felines roam freely, entering and leaving cafes, stretching out inside a shop; the dogs often stroll through the parks and streets or lie down to nap in the middle of the sidewalk. The neighbors pet them and give them food. In exchange, they keep the cities free of rats (Paris, take note), which is a challenge in cities like Istanbul, with its more than 16 million inhabitants, several million more tourists and a huge production of waste and filth.

It has always been this way, even though in some Muslim societies dogs are seen as impure. In Turkey, dogs protected the neighbourhoods and kept the streets clean, so they became part of the city. Nineteenth-century writers who visited Istanbul recorded this well. “The Turks live in peace with all animate and inanimate creation.” […]. “There are bowls of water for dogs in every street,” wrote the Frenchman Alphonse de Lamartine in 1833. And Mark Twain, three decades later, reflected on the tranquility with which the dogs of the Ottoman capital lived: “They would not move even if the Sultan himself passed by.”

But, as with everything, there are also different kinds of dogs. The dogs in the wealthiest neighbourhoods and those who survive in the outskirts, between roundabouts, motorways and workshops, do not live the same way. On the outskirts of cities, packs form and sometimes attack pedestrians, cyclists and even cars. “Last year alone, dogs attacked 400 children,” Abdullah Güler, head of the parliamentary group of the ruling AKP, told this newspaper: “In the last four years, there have been 5,000 traffic accidents caused by dogs and 55 people have died. The number of contacts susceptible to rabies has skyrocketed. All indicators show that there is a problem.”

The legislative reform was approved this week after several sessions of tense debate. The new text obliges local councils to collect all stray dogs from the streets and house them in kennels until they are adopted. Those with incurable diseases and those that pose a risk to other animals or people will be euthanised. Thanks to the amendments, cats have been excluded and the text has been moderated: all unclaimed animals were originally to be euthanised within 30 days. Nevertheless, the opposition has announced appeals to the Constitutional Court, and the centre-left CHP party has announced that local councils in its party will not apply the law regarding the euthanisation of dogs.

The new legislation represents a shift from the animal rights policies that have been in force in Turkey until now. In 2004, the AKP itself passed a law that prohibited the slaughter of stray animals and instituted the current model: municipalities had to collect stray animals, vaccinate them, neuter them and put a microchip on them, and then release them in the same place where they were found. What’s more, four years ago, the Turkish Parliament increased animal rights and penalties for animal abuse by consensus. Then, in the midst of the lockdown due to the pandemic, even the Minister of the Interior ordered that food and water be brought to parks and squares so that stray dogs could eat.

What has changed? According to Güler, the Islamist politician, the blame lies with his CHP rivals, who, since they took over the metropolitan mayoralties of Istanbul and Ankara in 2019, have left stray animals “unattended”, with the result that “the dog population has increased rapidly”.

The reasons have much to do with political rivalry. On the one hand, it has been a clever way for the Islamist right to once again stir up the cultural wars, accusing the left of being more concerned with animal rights than human rights, while diverting the spotlight from criticism of its economic austerity policies.

Erdogan is not one to do anything without a plan. And the municipal elections of last March – his first electoral defeat in more than two decades – still sting. In them, a new Islamist party began to emerge that campaigned against the LGBTI community and stray dogs – thus, at the same time – and threatens him from the right, so this law is aimed at pleasing that more conservative part of his electorate. With this new law, he puts the CHP, which has controlled the main cities of the country since March, in a difficult position by entrusting it with its implementation and threatening with prison sentences of between six months and two years to mayors and municipal officials who are not able to enforce it, for which he gives a deadline of four years.

But it is a Herculean task: there are currently 322 kennels across Turkey, with a capacity for 105,000 dogs, so more than 10,000 shelters would have to be built to accommodate the 4 million stray dogs. Under the new law, municipalities must allocate between 0.3 and 0.5 percent of their budget to shelters for stray animals. Still, according to an estimate by the animal welfare federation HAYTAP, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality would have to spend at least 14 percent of its budget to accommodate the estimated half-million dog colony living within the city limits.

Volunteers in the forests

Many of them live in the forests in the north of the city. Businessman Iskender Çayla goes there twice a week with his employee Metin Aydin, loaded with food and water. “The problem is that for the past 20 years, Istanbul’s municipalities, which were in the hands of Erdogan’s party, collected dogs from the streets and released them into forests and roads, sometimes without even neutering them. There are also people who abandon their pets here,” Çayla complains. “That’s why I started coming here once in 2018 when I saw some abandoned and hungry puppies.”

As soon as they hear Çayla’s whistle, the dogs appear from the undergrowth and run towards her vehicle. He carries 250 kilos of food: some bones and meat that he buys out of his own pocket, some leftovers from breakfasts (sausages, beans, meat pies, eggs…) that some hotels give him to owners he knows. In just three hours, the food will be gone and more than a hundred dogs will be sleeping with full stomachs. “If we volunteers didn’t come, these dogs would be left without food and water,” he explains. Even if the dogs become wild in this landscape of forests, motorways, quarries, small villages and new housing estates under construction in northern Istanbul, they are still domestic animals, they are not used to hunting or looking for food.

They are sometimes attacked by wild boars that inhabit these forests and compete with them for the scarce organic waste, so they form packs to defend themselves, which further frightens the inhabitants of these areas.

Several dogs rest in a square in the Galata district of Istanbul on February 4, 2022. BULENT KILIC (AFP)

“The girls are afraid when they go to school early in the morning because the dogs chase them,” explains Mehmet, a worker waiting for the bus at the end of a construction site and watching with a mixture of surprise and suspicion as volunteers look after a group of dogs. So Mehmet advocates that stray dogs should be kept in kennels, although he is against their being put down: “The life that God has given, only God can take away.”

Çayla recalls that in 1910, the Ottoman authorities, in an effort to “Europeanise”, tried to clean up the streets of Istanbul by rounding up 80,000 stray dogs on an island in the Sea of ​​Marmara. Without food or water, the unfortunate animals soon turned on each other and cannibalised each other, until they slowly died. It is said that from across the city, residents could hear the howling of the dying dogs in horror. “Everyone in Istanbul knows this story and is ashamed of it,” says Çayla: “Now, whoever kills them will once again go down in history as a disgrace.”

