Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 7:01

The law sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on July 1 to standardize correction and interest rates still raises doubts and should be the subject of discussion, according to lawyers. This is because it is not clear whether the standard will apply only to new court decisions or to debts arising from old decisions. There is also a question regarding the type of calculation, which should follow the Central Bank’s methodology.

The new rule changed the Civil Code and stipulated the Selic as the standard index for correction whenever the rate is not previously agreed upon in contracts between the parties – something quite common, according to experts, especially when it involves agreements with multinationals, which can “import” models used in other countries.

Angela Di Franco, a partner at Levy & Salomão Advogados, explains that the standardization came about because each state court used its own monetary correction table for decisions on contracts that did not previously stipulate the rates. “In São Paulo, for example, the correction based on the INPC plus interest of 1% per month is basically used,” she says.

Rafael Zabaglia, a partner at the same firm, points out that the problem is that the extent of the effects is not clear. The Judiciary may decide that the ruling will only apply to decisions issued after the new law came into effect, but it may also consider that it will apply to debts not yet paid relating to past decisions.

“The new law does not address what existed before. I think it is difficult to apply it retroactively, but the Judiciary may tend to apply this rule to the current effects of past acts,” he says.

Carlos Ximenes, partner at Castro Barros Advogados, agrees. “In my opinion, this is a rule of substantive law and only applies to relationships that arise after publication. But it will certainly cause confusion,” he says.

For him, there is another point of attention. The new law states that the methodology for calculating the legal rate will be defined by the National Monetary Council and published by the Central Bank of Brazil (BC).

Today, the Central Bank updates amounts using the Selic rate using compound interest, with daily accumulation of values, according to the agency’s own website. However, if this changes, there could be a considerable difference in values, according to Ximenes.

Discussion at the STJ

The new rule consolidates the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). On March 6 of this year, the Special Court followed the position of Minister Raul Araújo and granted, by 6 votes to 5, an appeal by Expresso Itamarati, determining that the interest on arrears on the amount of the sentence and the monetary correction must be calculated by the Selic rate. There is a request for review, however, to analyze the need to suspend the trial.

The discussion arose because the Civil Code stated that, when there was no stipulated rate, interest on arrears should be set based on the rate used by the National Treasury. On the other hand, there is a provision in the National Tax Code stating that, “if the law does not provide otherwise, interest on arrears shall be calculated at the rate of one percent per month”.

The view is that, now, with the Selic standard, the amounts owed will be lower. This, as pointed out by Di Franco, from Levy & Salomão Advogados, may lead debtors to extend the debt, opting to leave the money in a financial investment that pays more before paying off the debts.