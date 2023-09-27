A new Florida law which allows the application of the death penalty to those convicted of child abuse It will go into effect next Sunday, along with a battery of laws approved during the legislative session last May.

The most controversial of the laws, HB 1297, would allow the execution of those convicted of attacks on children under 12 years of ageif 8 of the 12 members of the jury vote in favor of applying the maximum sentence to the prisoner.

This law, If tried to be applied, it will probably generate legal disputes or challenges, since it goes against the doctrine of the US Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the state of Florida.

In the event that there are less than eight members of the jury who recommend the death penaltylife imprisonment without the right to parole would be imposed.

During the signing of the law On May 1, the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, said that the measure is aimed at “the protection of children.”

“In our society we have very heinous sexual crimes that are committed against children under 12 years. These are truly the worst of the worst. The perpetrators of these crimes are often serial criminals,” DeSantis said at the time.

Other measures coming into effect could lead to local governments paying attorney fees when ordinances are deemed “arbitrary or unreasonable,” or increasing prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers and manufacturers.

In this case, judges could impose mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years in prison and $1 million fines on adults who sell at least four grams of fentanyl to minors through products that look like candy.