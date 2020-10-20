A law student from Hyderabad has written Bhagavad Gita on 4042 rice grains. It took the student more than 150 hours to do this work and another wonderful work was added to his collection of 2000 artifacts. Ramagiri Swarika claims to be the first micro-artist woman in the country.

Swarika said, “In my most recent work, I have written Bhagavad Gita on 4042 rice grains, which took 150 hours to finish. I work on different things to make micro art.”

She said that she has shown her art on milk art, paper carving and many other products. Recently, Swarika wrote a preamble to the constitution on hair strands, for which Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan also honored her. After being recognized for her work at the national level, Swarika wants to make her mark at the international level.

Achieved many awards

Ramgiri said, “I have always been interested in art and music. For this I have received many awards since childhood. Four years ago I started micro art by drawing a picture of Lord Ganesha on rice grains. After that one Wrote the entire English alphabet on rice grains. “

In the year 2017, Ramagiri Swarika was awarded the International Order Book of Records. He received the National Award from Delhi Cultural Academy in 2019 and was recognized as India’s first micro-artist. However, as a law student, Swarika says that she wanted to become a judge and could become an inspiration for many women.

read this also

‘Mirzapur 2’: Who should sit on the throne of Mirzapur, the public will elect themselves, this is the big twist before the release of the web series

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj’s minister Bisahulal’s bad words, vulgar comment on Congress candidate’s wife