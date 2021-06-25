During the first state law examination in Bonn, a student probably had to receive emergency medical care. Despite the shocked candidates, the exam was continued.

Bonn – An incident occurred on Monday during the first state law examination in Bonn. One of the test subjects had collapsed unconscious. Although the student had to receive emergency medical care, the exam continued. This reported jurios.de.

Medical incident during state law examination: Exam continues

On Monday, June 21, 2021, the first state examination took place in the district of the Cologne Higher Regional Court. According to data from jurios.de An incident occurred during the five-hour exam in public law. About an hour after the start of the exam, a candidate collapsed unconscious. Other students are said to have immediately given first aid until the alerted paramedics arrived. These transported the unconscious test item out of the room.

This medical incident must have been a great shock to all 120 people in the exam room. Nevertheless, the state examination was not broken off, but the students became loud jurios.de instructed to stay in their places and continue writing the exam. The examinees were only given a writing extension of 20 minutes. Even the students who had given help are said not to have received any further writing extensions.

Students are shocked: “It can’t be!”

Participating law students were shocked by the magazine. One of the examinees was appalled by the indifference of the exam supervisor. In addition, the exam should have been broken off: “It is completely insane under what conditions this course of study and this exam take place. Can’t be that we take it as normal that one of us collapses and we write as if nothing had happened, ”she explained jurios.de.

The State Judicial Examination Office in Cologne therefore confirmed the incident and stated that breaking off the exam, which would have led to a rewriting appointment, “also in the interest of the examinees” did not appear to be necessary.

Medical incident apparently not an isolated incident

This does not seem to be an isolated incident. A former exam candidate reported a similar incident in Heidelberg to the magazine. While the person was lying unconscious in the hall, the supervisor shouted “Continue writing!”. In contrast to the medical incident in Bonn, there was not even a writing extension. (jsch)