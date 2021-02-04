It was expected, but the LR group in the National Assembly confirmed it. The debates around the bill “reinforcing the republican principles”, wanted by the government, gave rise on February 3 to the escalation from the ranks of the right. The deputy Éric Ciotti thus presented and defended an amendment establishing the ban on the wearing of the veil at the university. “The veil is not an ordinary, banal garment, thus castigated the deputy for Alpes-Maritimes from the top of the Assembly platform, it is the banner of Islamism and its ideology ”.

He took in particular the words of Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, who had declared that “The veil is not welcome”, to take him at his word: “So why not take action?” Why not ban it? “ And MP LR to accuse the government of having “The trembling hand”, before going beyond the framework of his amendment, namely universities. In an overbid issue of which it is customary, Eric Ciotti also claimed that the version “Aquatic sailing, the burkini has no place in our swimming pools and on our beaches”. Constance Le Grip, another elected member of the right-wing party, added: “The public school is not spared by the progression of this deadly Islamist ideology which plagues our Republic”. LR deputies also presented amendments banning the veil for school guides. In all, about forty relate to this controversial theme. All were rejected …

Shallot race

But the LR group thus seized an opportunity, offered by the majority, to bring back one of these favorite subjects in its race for the shallot against the far right. During this debate, Marine Le Pen did not fail to denounce a “Political retreat” of the government facing “The Islamist hydra”. The debates ignited in the Hemicycle. “We are discussing amendments on the veiled mothers accompanying in schools and you are making the mechanical link with terrorism”, thus lambasted the FI deputy Éric Coquerel. “Why are you talking about the veil?” “ asked Communist Marie-George Buffet, before denouncing: “You attack freedom of conscience, not for everyone, but for a certain category of people whom you systematically stigmatize. “

LaREM plays the beautiful role

The outbidding of the right has also allowed the majority and the government to play the beautiful role while they are at the origin of this new parliamentary controversy. “Let’s avoid anathemas”, dared the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, yet author of a book entitled Islamist Separatism, and whose Sarkozy past in the matter was recalled by his ex-colleagues at LR. “To humiliate the Muslim identity is to take the risk of radicalizing it”, even added the minister. LaREM deputy Souad Zitouni was indignant: “I have the impression of being since a while ago in front of a tribunal, the tribunal against Islam and Muslims. ” She is also a signatory, along with about fifteen elected members of her parliamentary group, of a forum calling on not to shake the “Red cloth” of the veil. Problem: this trial does not date from the LR amendments, and the majority to which it belongs, like its government, largely fed it until presenting this bill, “Red cloth” for the right and the extreme right.