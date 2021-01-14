The Defender of Rights issued a very severe opinion on the bill “reinforcing respect for republican principles”, adopted by the Council of Ministers on December 9, 2020. The document, posted on January 12, points to “Risks of infringement of freedoms” and covers most of the criticisms formulated against this text which upsets the four fundamental laws of our republican base, those of 1881 (freedom of the press), 1882 (compulsory primary education), 1905 (separation of Church and State) and 1907 (public exercise of worship).

During her hearing at the National Assembly on January 6, Claire Hédon already regretted that no measure on social diversity or the fight against discrimination had been taken even though it was “the breeding ground for which develop radical ideologies ”. In her opinion, she again observes that the provisions are essentially aimed at monitoring and punishing. “More than a third of the articles aim to strengthen control mechanisms and nearly a quarter define prison sentences,” she notes. For the independent administrative authority, this bill risks neither more nor less than “consolidating a general tendency to the general strengthening of the social order”.

Claire Hédon also considers that many measures collide with the freedoms of conscience, worship, education and association. On this last point, article 6 of the bill requires structures to sign a “republican engagement contract” when they request public funds. The Defender of Rights has expressed reservations, considering that the concepts governing this document could pose “difficulties” and give rise to multiple interpretations, due to their imprecision. Based on the example of the principle of “safeguarding public order”, she asks the following questions: “What are the limits? What place does this objective have in the commitments which must bind an association? “If we can hear that an association must” respect “public order, it seems on the other hand less justified to ask it to commit to its safeguard”, she notes in the document. The Defender of Rights thus recalls that the structures “even when they request support from the public authorities, (…), are not intended, as such, to reflect the options of a government, the priorities of the State or the political preferences of a municipal majority. “

Another cause for concern is article 18, which creates an offense of endangering others “by disseminating information relating to private life, (…) with the aim of exposing itself or the members of its family at an immediate risk of injury to life, physical or mental integrity, or property ”. The Defender of Rights does not see any confusion there with article 24 of the “global security” law, since it covers “the dissemination of information of an essentially private nature and not relating to a subject of general interest”. “. However, she was opposed to retaining “mental integrity” as a ground for sanction, because “the vagueness” around this notion could lead to “a disproportionate infringement of freedom of expression”.

In addition, she believes that punishing health professionals issuing a “certificate of virginity” to a patient would have counterproductive effects. She first recalls that “disciplinary sanctions can already be taken against doctors who issue this type of certificate”. But, in practice, this new offense would risk “stigmatizing” health professionals “concerned with protecting patients struggling with strong external pressure”. And that would “deprive them of the opportunity to engage in a discussion of information and education,” she adds. Fears already shared by many doctors and gynecologists. But the Interior Ministry is clinging to this provision for the time being.

In addition, the measure relating to polygamy is “likely to have very broad consequences with regard to respect for private and family life”, according to the opinion which recalls that this is already prohibited by law. “Thus, foreigners who have resided regularly in France for several decades would be deprived of any right of residence overnight and of other related rights, particularly social”, states the document. Initially presented by Marlène Schiappa as a feminist measure, it could actually “affect women themselves”.

Among her observations, the Defender of Rights warns more generally about the discriminatory nature of such a law. According to Claire Hédon, “sometimes the project seems to indirectly target a very specific category of the population, which can pose a problem with regard to the principles of equality and non-discrimination, sometimes, for not doing so explicitly, it provides for prohibitions and sanctions of application so wide that they are out of proportion to the difficulty he would like to deal with ”. Ultimately, this text could indeed “weaken the republican principles”, instead of “consolidating and promoting them”, she concludes.