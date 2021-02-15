The deputies vote this Monday the bill on separatism. If it is necessary to fight with determination against Islamism, the text only looks at the repressive question, in addition to stigmatizing Muslims. In his speech at Les Mureaux last October, Emmanuel Macron called for “To make people love the Republic by demonstrating that it can allow everyone to build their life”. But the “social” aspect of the law was finally removed. The economic and social separatism that the rich lead against the poor nevertheless feeds communalist separatism. Income inequalities, class and origin discrimination, urban segregation and the breakdown of public services are one of the fertile grounds for the rejection of a Republican promise devastated by the government itself. Macronie assures us that it will provide answers in its future bill devoted to “equal opportunities”, but all its action since 2017 has aimed to impose an ultraliberalism contrary to the achievement of fraternity. Far from implementing the solutions that exist, the government still prefers to stage its duel with the FN to hide its deleterious record.

1Strengthen the school of the Republic

Rodrigo Arenas does not go by four ways: “When we want to strengthen the republican principles, we strengthen the public school”, insists the co-president of the FCPE. However, the government is doing just the opposite. “It continues to weaken the public education service. Since the arrival of Jean-Michel Blanquer in national education, colleges and high schools have only experienced job cuts ”, Sophie Vénétitay is alarmed. The Deputy Secretary General of Snes-FSU adds that the priority education sector is also on the verge of losing resources. “That says a lot about a desire not to take care of the territories which need the Republic the most”, she retorts. “I did not hear the minister talk about street children who do not have access to school. We should start there: housing and a school for all ”, adds Guislaine David, co-secretary general of Snuipp-FSU. Instead of tackling it, the Blanquer law allowed private schools to be funded by local communities. “They even talk about including private schools in priority education policies”, chokes the trade unionist. “The first sign of inter-self, of social endogamy, is resorting to private school. Segregation and secession are organized in our country. Blanquer is an arsonist who encourages the flight to denominational private education ”, denounces Rodrigo Arenas. The minister spends his time stigmatizing public schools and teachers, but “Provides no answer to the question of mixed education, a fundamental element of studying it, of success and of living together. And no answer on the question of means “.

A separatist approach, on the scale of access to education and citizenship. Between CP and 3rd, a student from Seine-Saint-Denis even has the equivalent of a whole year without a teacher, which “Does much more for the discrediting of the Republic than separatist speeches”, according to PCF deputy Stéphane Peu. “We should allow everyone to go to public school, the only universal one, and create the conditions to put all children on an equal footing. The school should change, stop being pyramidal and elitist, to learn mutual aid and cooperation ”, measures Rodrigo Arenas.

2Treat the problem of Discrimination upstream

On February 11 and 12, the President of the Republic said he wanted to fight against discrimination. Including facies controls. Lawyer of six NGOs having initiated a group legal action, Slim Ben Achour is partially delighted. “If Emmanuel Macron’s announcements in the fight against discrimination are linked to the revelation of police violence, we can note an expansion. This is a good thing, he believes, although there is not much about the police violence itself. “ And add: “Once again, we will deal with discriminatory facts downstream. But this is systemic discrimination, which must be eliminated… upstream. It is the culture that must be changed. All of this should take place in a larger set of public policies. “

The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, proposed on February 12 to go further by experimenting with areas in which there would be no more identity checks, sparking an outcry from the police unions. Moreover, if facies checks seem to be of concern at the top of the State, the implementation of legislative measures is long overdue. PCF Senator Laurence Cohen, questioning the government about the lawsuit by the six NGOs on February 1, pleaded for the “Provision of proof of control to any person checked”, on the model of the receipt. Stanislas Guerini, general delegate of LaREM, declared himself in favor on February 14. The FI deputy Éric Coquerel then recalled that he had tabled a bill to this effect two years ago. In action, then?

3 Urgently establish social justice

The PCF mayor of Grigny (Essonne), Philippe Rio, is clear: “Territorial separatism is an anti-republican breeding ground. “ He notes that “In the republican motto, one element is more and more absent day after day: equality. It retreats under the blows of the liberal Republic ”. As poverty explodes, with a 9% increase in RSA claims, 2020 has been a golden year for billionaires. The health and economic crisis does not seem to affect them since the hundred richest billionaires in the world have seen their fortunes increase by more than 1 trillion euros. Communist deputy from the North, Fabien Roussel pointed out these economic and social inequalities while the debate on the separatism law was in full swing. During questions to the government in the National Assembly, on February 9, the national secretary of the PCF insisted on OpenLux, a new tax evasion scandal: “Fifteen thousand French people hold 100 billion of assets in Luxembourg. Mr. Prime Minister, are you going to ask the tax services to investigate these great fortunes and these multinationals that are plundering our wealth? “ Olivier Dussopt, Minister for Public Accounts, did not respond to the substance.

The capture of wealth by a few and the scandalous pay gaps are nevertheless at the heart of the country’s social difficulties. Philippe Rio is keen not to stigmatize working-class neighborhoods. The subject is much broader: “The working-class neighborhoods, overseas, isolated rural areas, basins in reconversion… 15 to 20 million inhabitants are in abandoned territories of the Republic. “ Beyond fundamentalist radicalization, the inequalities that the government allows to develop also feed other scourges: “The conspiracy, the drug dealers”, continues the city councilor. After the announcement of the release of 3.3 billion euros for the suburbs as part of the interministerial committee in the city, the mayor of Grigny recalls the fragility of the promises of the executive: “The measures remain to be applied in the territories. The second half begins. ”