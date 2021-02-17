“ L oi separatism = anti-association law ”. In front of the Palais-Bourbon, the banner is displayed for a few photos, then quickly repacked under the pressure of motorcycle police officers who came to report that such an action was not previously authorized. The activists will still have been able to make themselves heard. There were about fifteen representatives of the Coalition for Associative Freedoms to gather on Monday for a press point near the National Assembly, in order to express their concern at the possible abuses of the so-called “separatism” law. Among the NGOs represented: Attac, Greenpeace, Cimade, La Quadrature du Net, Sherpa or even All Migrants.

At the heart of their fears: the Republican engagement contract, in particular. Provided for in the law, it must be signed by any association requesting public subsidies, but should extend to those which benefit from the approval of the State. An association that contravenes it could see its subsidies cut, or even be forced to repay those previously paid. This is equivalent, for the executive, to reserve the right to kill said association. Joao Viegas, of the French Lawyers’ Union, castigates the spirit of a text “Clumsy and dangerous” : “It does nothing in terms of effectiveness against what it claims to fight, and it threatens the fundamental freedom of association. We are told: you must be a Republican, otherwise you are a suspect. So what, we no longer have the right to create a monarchist or anarchist association or Breton independentists? “

A risk of censorship and self-censorship

The contract also affects modes of action. The signatory association undertakes to “Not to cause disturbance to public order”. What then of civil disobedience? This peaceful strategy is used by associations like Greenpeace, which has been approved by the Ministry of Ecological Transition for its role in protecting the environment. The ecological NGO is therefore concerned by the contract. Could it be ordered to repay its subsidies in the event of an illegal action? “There is a strong risk of censorship or self-censorship, because this law establishes a sword of Damocles over our heads”, soupèse Jean-Baptiste Jobard, coordinator of the Collective of citizen associations.

And to continue: “We were received by the cabinet of Sarah El Haïry, Secretary of State for Engagement: they tried to reassure us by telling us that only 2% of French associations were targeted by this text. ” No less worried, associations are wondering: if it is only a question of treating a few marginal cases, most of which do not receive any state aid, was there really a need for a new law that casts suspicion on all associations? ? “The contrast is striking, notes Clara Gonzales, lawyer at Greenpeace. On the one hand, we urge the associations to comply with the Republic if they want subsidies; on the other hand, huge sums of money are paid to big companies without any compensation. “ And to ironize: “Why not a Republican employment contract for Air France? “

The risk of seeing Macronie dissolving Greenpeace or La Quadrature du Net by using the “separatism” law is certainly low, but it does exist. Above all, these provisions create a dangerous toolbox for future governments. “If tomorrow we have an extreme right-wing Minister of the Interior, he will have everything he needs to pronounce the death penalty for associations that do not suit him”,decrypts Joao Viegas. As with the “comprehensive security” law, the government is paving the way for worse than it.