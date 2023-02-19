Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) sanctioned a new law to combat harassment and violence against women in the State of São Paulo. The law, published yesterday in the Official Gazette of the State, determines that establishments such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs, nightclubs and concert venues annually train their employees specifically to identify and combat cases of harassment and violence against women.

The legislation also determines that the establishments will have to post a notice in a public place that is easy to see, identifying which employee is responsible for the reception and protection of the woman for immediate care. In case of non-compliance, the establishments may suffer punishments, ranging from a fine to the revocation of the operating license.

“The protection and guarantee of women’s rights are priorities for our management. The new law comes to complement the actions of support and shelter for victims of violence in the State. São Paulo has advanced a lot in recent years in various measures for women, our job now is to ensure that they become effective, efficient and continuous”, said Tarcísio de Freitas.

Earlier this month, the governor had already published a first determination that obliges bars, restaurants, nightclubs and events to adopt measures to help women who feel at risk. The assistance must be provided by the establishment by offering a companion to the car, another means of transport or communication to the police.

“We seek, with this initiative, to facilitate the access of women victims of violence to trained people, so that there is due support and referral”, said the secretary of Policies for Women, Sonaira Fernandes.

Daniel Alves case

The initiatives taken so far by the state administration are inspired by the Spanish document No Callem (We are not silent, in Catalan), which applies measures to combat gender violence. The protocol has already been adopted by 40 establishments in Barcelona, ​​including the Sutton nightclub, where the player Daniel Alves allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman.

The luxury nightclub followed the recommendations to the letter. The young woman left the club in an ambulance towards a reference hospital. Employees who assisted the woman were trained following the protocol. Daniel Alves is arrested for sexual assault.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.