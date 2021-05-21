Almost one hundred professors of Public Law from different Law Schools throughout the country, they expressed their concern for the draft amendment to the law of the Public Ministry that was voted on Tuesday in committee and is now being considered by the Chamber of Deputies. The project was voted on by Kirchnerism at the request of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

In a statement, the teachers recalled that Article 120 of the National Constitution establishes that the Public Ministry “it is an independent body with functional autonomy and financial autarky whose function is to promote the action of justice in defense of the legality of the general interests of society ”.

The proposed modification regarding the form of appointment and removal of the Attorney General of the Nation that currently provides for the organic law of the Public Ministry “weakens the independence that the Constitution grants him, “they added.

Indeed, “the need to have two-thirds of the senators present to obtain the Senate’s agreement tends to ensure that the appointment of who will act, among other functions, as head of federal prosecutors, has the approval of more than one political force. Lower this requirement to the absolute majority of those present allows avoiding this consensus and appointing people on the exclusive basis of their party or ideological affiliation“.

Although the aggravated majority of the law is not provided for in the Constitution, “its modification only will help undermine the independence of the Attorney General, which is an indispensable condition for fulfilling his function, especially when moving towards the consolidation of an accusatory procedural system, in which prosecutors play a leading role. “

In the same way, “the modification of his form of removal, which will be easier if the project in process is approved, with which the permanence of the Attorney General will be subject to more effective pressure.”

Neither is the term of office provided for in the Constitution and, consequently, Congress has a margin of discretion in this regard. But, “although the stability in the position is not until the age of 75, as it is now by a decision of Congress in 1998 ratified in 2015, it is not convenient for the appointment to be for very short periods: functional independence also requires that action of the Attorney General is projected beyond the deadlines assigned to political representatives“.

