The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal for the INE to make it easier for Mexicans to who live abroad can vote electronically by phone and internet has key risks which should be viewed with caution. The foregoing, according to specialists consulted by EL DEBATE.

Headed towards the next elections, the president has announced that he hopes that the INE can promote a platform that allow more than 40 million Mexicans who are particularly in the United States to vote. Above all, so that they do it in secret, without so many procedures, and perhaps with basic data. “There are requirements that have been established and that must be removed; facilitate, simplify everything related to electoral political participation for them to participate. How can they not participate? We are talking about 40 million ”, he explained.

Mónica Montaño Reyes, general coordinator of the Political-Electoral Observatory of the University of Guadalajara, indicated in an interview for THE DEBATE that between what can be done and what could be done in the mechanisms of foreign voting there is a bit of uncertainty.

The above, before the setback of the Electoral Reform and Plan B. In this reform, it had been anticipated that Mexicans abroad would be able to vote without the need for a credential and that it would be an online registration, which began in January and ended in March.

Bernardino Esparza, a teacher in constitutional law and political science, added that there was the 2014 electoral reform to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, which already establishes voting abroad with very particular characteristics and is what remained in force.

He explained that residents abroad, but Mexicans, have to meet requirements, apply to the consulate, get a voter card and register, of course, on a page including the INE itself, to make your process to vote. “Right now what the president is proposing is impossible because the electoral law can no longer be reformed, the federal electoral process will begin in September of this year,” he said.

In this sense, Esparza emphasized that any electoral reform must be 90 days before an electoral process.

The constitutionalist made it clear that he is not proceeding with a presidential decree or with the agreement of legislators.

In that case, he clarified that something could be achieved until after the 2024 process and would be binding for the next elections.

“I believe that today, currently, as the rules are, they are easy and we have a consular obligation, that is, when we are in another country as foreigners, we have the obligation to register at the embassy consulate so that they give us a credentials or a consular card so that the embassy or consulate knows that we are there, for whatever happens to us,” he said.

Mónica Montaño Reyes analyzed that the president’s proposal that includes technologies always generates distrust to cast the vote because there is a custom of having paper money ballots, with important security spaces.

“I think the most important thing to ensure that this vote is respected, first of allthat the technology to be used does guarantee that there will be no failures in the system; That could be a risk, that the system crashes, that the system is hacked, ”she analyzed.

The specialist added that those who can attack this are going to be specialized people, hackers, who know how to defeat the computer system. A second risk exposed by the also doctor in political science would be the control of the people who vote, that is, that a false identity of the voter can be reached to issue it more than once, or that records are kept but of people who already passed away who are not on the list.

He added that this could be avoided from a good process of entering keys and identity elements. “Currently, on the cell phone, in the applications to make transfers, to withdraw money and the banks have a strong system to see if the identity is adequate,” he exemplified.

Mónica Montaño Reyes, general coordinator of the Political-Electoral Observatory of the University of Guadalajara, indicated that generally, people abroad have a tendency to vote for the system. She exemplified that this is how it has been since the vote for the PAN in 2012.

“That is when a great influence was seen that foreign voters voted very differently from those who live in the national territory,” he said.

In that election, almost 42.17 percent of the foreign votes went to Josefina Vázquez Mota, and Enrique Peña Nieto only obtained 15.62 percent of the votes, although he ultimately ended up winning in Mexico.

Montaño analyzed that this depends on the communication of people who live abroad and who receive the news from their relatives. In a democratic effect, indicated that for many countries the foreign vote is relevant, the only difference in Mexico is that there are no migrant representatives in decision-making positions. Something that does happen in Italy, for example.

Early postal voting grants a ballot, instructions, envelopes, and a prepaid mailing guide.

In-person voting was implemented on a pilot basis in 2023 with the elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

In 2024, citizens residing abroad will be able to vote electronically, but no cell phone application is established.

