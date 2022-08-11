Law & Order: Special Victims Unit It has been characterized by adapting some real cases to its television court. Thus, with the twenty-fourth season planned for later this year, it has been discovered that one of the new episodes will be inspired by the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

ET Canada recently shared a new image from the upcoming season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unitwhere we can see Captain Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, escorting the unknown Golden Telles character out of a courthouse, and the crowd waiting outside is clearly divided, with signs saying things like “Team Austin,” “Support Austin,” and “Team Kelsey.”

as you will remember, the trial between Depp and Heard introduced us to two groups of fans showing their support for the actors. In this way, there is no doubt that the series will take the real events, and give them their own dramatic touch. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown when this will happen. On related issues, a person was killed on the set of recordings of Law and order.

Via: ET Canada