Unfortunately, over the weekend it became known that Richard Belzerrecognized for playing John Munch in the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, He has passed away at the age of 78.

This information was released on Laraine Newman’s social networks, her friend and Saturday Night Live actress. This was what she commented:

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Belzer. I loved this boy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week in Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people out there. A master at crowd work. RIP dear.”

Along with this, Dick Wolf, writer and creator of Law and Order, added:

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters. I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and I loved the character so much that I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original ‘SVU’ characters. The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, he was the consummate professional and will be sorely missed by all.”

Along with his participation in the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, where he worked for 20 seasons, Belzer also participated in Homicide: Life on the Street for 122 episodes. Along with this, she also had a couple of appearances on The X-Files and Mad About You.

Rest in peace, Richard Belzer.

Editor’s Note:

A sad loss to all fans of Law & Order: SVU. His role was very interesting, as he functioned as the “Good Cop” in contrast to Ice-Cube’s “Bad Cop”.

