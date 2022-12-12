Dhe German data protection supervisory authorities published a statement on Microsoft 365 at the end of November 2022, which is quite a challenge. Microsoft customers cannot then prove that they are using the software lawfully, in other words: Microsoft 365 is illegal. According to the will of the supervisory authority, the use of Microsoft products is to be effectively discontinued in this country. If Germany’s companies, schools, cities and communities, courts and legislative bodies take the recommendation for this “digital lockdown” seriously, then everything will come to a standstill here, because there is no alternative software that could be used across the board. On the one hand, the decision from November repeats an assessment by a working group of the Data Protection Conference (DSK) from 2020. However, there was objection from within the ranks at the time: the data protection authorities of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and Saarland found the assessment too undifferentiated. Above all, only (outdated) contractual provisions from Microsoft were made the basis of the decision. There was no independent examination of the technology. On the other hand, constitutional principles had been violated because Microsoft had not been formally heard. Now the committee unanimously reaffirms its “Microsoft ban”. The case needs a constructive outcome and deserves a thorough classification.

1. Data Protection Law

In 2018, Europe implemented the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and created a resilient basis for data processing. The law is far better than its reputation. Already in its first article, there are wisely weighed binding standards. Firstly, data protection law protects natural persons when their data is processed. Secondly, data protection law protects businesses when processing data for free, economic circulation in the internal market. In addition, the law stipulates that data protection is not a priority, and data processing is committed to serving humanity. The right to data protection must be balanced fairly with the other European fundamental rights. This applies in particular to the economic freedoms in the internal market, which must be brought into practical concordance, i.e. in harmony with data protection. Further and emerging new data files such as the drafts of the AI ​​regulation or the Data Act support the approach of the diverse use of data for the benefit of society, the economy and the state on the basis of the GDPR.